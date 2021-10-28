This cake is often referred to as Eudora Welty's Fruit Cake. Ms. Welty lived in Jackson, Mississippi, and despite being a Pulitzer Prize winner, lived pretty much like any other local. Neighbors described her as a fine cook who enjoyed exchanging recipes. She wrote the introduction to The Jackson Cookbook, a community cookbook produced by the Symphony League of Jackson in 1981. In her essay titled "The Flavor of Jackson" she wrote "I make Mrs. Mosal's White Fruitcake every Christmas, having got it from my mother, who got it from Mrs. Mosal, and I often think to make a friend's fine recipe is to celebrate her once more." The recipe in The Jackson Cookbook was submitted by Mrs. Mosal's daughter, Mrs. D.I. Meredith. In 1980, Ms. Welty and one of her publishers sent out a limited edition Christmas card in which she greatly expanded on the original recipe, adding details and personal preferences.