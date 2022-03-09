What Luck! Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Doughnut Collection Is Here
This St. Patrick's Day, doughnut lovers will find the end of the rainbow at their local Krispy Kreme shop.
The North Carolina-based chain is celebrating the holiday with a new St. Patrick's Day collection including the return of the treasured green O'riginal Glazed Doughnut. But that's not all. Krispy Kreme is also treating all guests wearing green to one free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut on March 16 and 17, no purchase necessary
"While many have questioned what's really at the end of a rainbow, this year we're all in luck that it's a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release. "Whether you share a dozen of our new St. Patrick's Day collection with friends and family or enjoy our classic O'riginal Glazed Doughnut while wearing green, discover the real pot of gold this St. Patrick's Day at a Krispy Kreme shop near you."
WATCH: Hey Y'all - Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding
Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day Collection includes four festive doughnuts served in a custom St. Patrick's Day-inspired box.
Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut: A glazed doughnut hand-decorated like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream, and a fondant hat.
Luck O' the Rainbow Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and green sprinkles, topped with buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow.
St. Patrick's Shamrock Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Original Kreme, dipped in white icing, and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend.
Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a St. Patrick's sprinkle blend.
Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day Collection is available beginning March 10 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.