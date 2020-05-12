18 Delicious Key Lime Dessert Recipes for Pies, Cakes, and Beyond

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated May 16, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Nothing transports us straight to the tropics like a slice of perfectly tart Key lime pie. The classic Southern dessert just screams summertime, no matter the month—but it doesn't have to stop there. Key limes deserve a place on your dessert lineup in more ways than just inside one pie crust, starting with our crowd-favorite Key lime pound cake and moving onto other citrus delicacies like Key lime tassies worth sharing and a Key lime icebox cake that'll cool the whole crowd down. 

If you're in a pinch, you might be tempted to switch in the basic limes found at the grocery store. Floridians would never. Hot tip: Grab the bottle of Key lime juice instead. Key limes are brighter, tangier, and more floral than regular limes; and it makes all the difference in each of these treats.

Sweet and tart never tasted so good than with these 18 all-star dessert recipes using Key limes. Here are our favorite Key lime recipes to make all year long. 

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie

Just the slightest tweaks took classic Key lime pie to decadent new heights with a pecan-studded graham cracker crust and thin layer of toasted pecans drizzled with caramel beneath the creamy pie filling.

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Southern pound cake couldn't get any better until it got infused with the flavor of fresh Key limes. A zesty glaze makes it an absolute tropical dream. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Key Lime Sheet Cake

This tangy, creamy, colorful lime-flavored treat starts with a box cake mix and calls for other old-school convenience products such as lime-flavored gelatin and frozen whipped topping. In short, you're going to love it. 

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Sometimes you just crave what you know, and this pie recipe is as classic as it gets. Cool, creamy, and all-around dreamy. 

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

Every hot summer day deserves a cool treat. This one comes complete with a lusciously tart Key lime curd, a buttery graham cracker crust, and a rich whipped cream topping.

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Destined to be a show-stopping centerpiece, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of traditionalKey lime pie with the surprise of a pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping.

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Key Lime Tassies

Like an itsy-bitsy version of Key lime pie, these tassies are the ultimate bite-sized delicacies to make for every occasion. Hot tip: The tart shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance; and the Key lime curd can be made up to two weeks ahead and stored in the refrigerator. 

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

This mini delight is truly the perfect bite. Sweet coconut—packed in a crisp but chewy crust—contrasts beautifully with tart Key lime filling, 

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust

This tangy-sweet icebox pie is the only thing standing between you and the best summer ever. Think we're dramatic? It only takes 20 minutes of hands-on time to find out. 

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Nothing cools down a steamy day like a scoop of homemade ice cream. The citrusy flavor of Key lime ice cream pairs deliciously with white chocolate-macadamia nut cookies from your local bakery. Make and freeze ice cream sandwiches to have on hand for a special treat.

Credit: Photo: Jody Horton

Recipe: Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie

Because lime and tequila go together like Lucy and Ethel: always a good time while getting into a little trouble. If you're interested in turning up your usual Key lime pie recipe for a party (even if it's a party of two), try this fun boozy rendition.

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

Transform your favorite citrus pie into a frozen treat. Our homemade Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream serves as the base for this cooled-down recipe, and the addition of coconut makes it feel even more tropical. 

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

This cupcake version of a chocolate-covered slice of Key lime pie is the crowd-pleasing handheld dessert everyone will love. Crushed chocolate wafers form a crust that houses a rich cream cheese filling infused with fresh Key lime. 

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

To make this ice cream, all you need is a loaf pan and a freezer. Seriously, it's that easy—no fancy ingredients and no churning needed.

Credit: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Key Lime Cake

For a fun twist on traditional key lime pie, try this cake recipe. Pie lovers will be fans of the surprise dessert as soon as they taste a bite of this sweet, tangy, and fluffy treat that's flavored with layers of key lime cake and zesty frosting. 

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Key Lime Cookies

This thumbprint cookie recipe has all the makings of your favorite Key lime pie and cookie recipe. Together, they make for a next-level cookie made with coconut-flavored cookie dough and Key lime curd filling. 

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist:Christine Keely Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Key Lime Cheesecake

We're officially calling this recipe the cheesecake of the summer. The dish kind of looks like an upside Key lime pie but trust us: this mash-up recipe tops your two favorite restaurant desserts—classic cheesecake and Key lime pie. 

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Key Lime Cupcakes

A Florida-inspired recipe, these mini cakes should be a staple in your summer dessert line-up as they're easy enough to whip up for a family treat on a weeknight and pretty enough to be served at a summertime soirée for kids and adults alike.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough