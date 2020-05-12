18 Delicious Key Lime Dessert Recipes for Pies, Cakes, and Beyond

Nothing transports us straight to the tropics like a slice of perfectly tart Key lime pie. The classic Southern dessert just screams summertime, no matter the month—but it doesn't have to stop there. Key limes deserve a place on your dessert lineup in more ways than just inside one pie crust, starting with our crowd-favorite Key lime pound cake and moving onto other citrus delicacies like Key lime tassies worth sharing and a Key lime icebox cake that'll cool the whole crowd down.

If you're in a pinch, you might be tempted to switch in the basic limes found at the grocery store. Floridians would never. Hot tip: Grab the bottle of Key lime juice instead. Key limes are brighter, tangier, and more floral than regular limes; and it makes all the difference in each of these treats.

Sweet and tart never tasted so good than with these 18 all-star dessert recipes using Key limes. Here are our favorite Key lime recipes to make all year long.