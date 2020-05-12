18 Delicious Key Lime Dessert Recipes for Pies, Cakes, and Beyond
Nothing transports us straight to the tropics like a slice of perfectly tart Key lime pie. The classic Southern dessert just screams summertime, no matter the month—but it doesn't have to stop there. Key limes deserve a place on your dessert lineup in more ways than just inside one pie crust, starting with our crowd-favorite Key lime pound cake and moving onto other citrus delicacies like Key lime tassies worth sharing and a Key lime icebox cake that'll cool the whole crowd down.
If you're in a pinch, you might be tempted to switch in the basic limes found at the grocery store. Floridians would never. Hot tip: Grab the bottle of Key lime juice instead. Key limes are brighter, tangier, and more floral than regular limes; and it makes all the difference in each of these treats.
Sweet and tart never tasted so good than with these 18 all-star dessert recipes using Key limes. Here are our favorite Key lime recipes to make all year long.
Praline Key Lime Pie
Just the slightest tweaks took classic Key lime pie to decadent new heights with a pecan-studded graham cracker crust and thin layer of toasted pecans drizzled with caramel beneath the creamy pie filling.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Southern pound cake couldn't get any better until it got infused with the flavor of fresh Key limes. A zesty glaze makes it an absolute tropical dream.
Key Lime Sheet Cake
This tangy, creamy, colorful lime-flavored treat starts with a box cake mix and calls for other old-school convenience products such as lime-flavored gelatin and frozen whipped topping. In short, you're going to love it.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Sometimes you just crave what you know, and this pie recipe is as classic as it gets. Cool, creamy, and all-around dreamy.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Every hot summer day deserves a cool treat. This one comes complete with a lusciously tart Key lime curd, a buttery graham cracker crust, and a rich whipped cream topping.
Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Destined to be a show-stopping centerpiece, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of traditionalKey lime pie with the surprise of a pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping.
Key Lime Tassies
Like an itsy-bitsy version of Key lime pie, these tassies are the ultimate bite-sized delicacies to make for every occasion. Hot tip: The tart shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance; and the Key lime curd can be made up to two weeks ahead and stored in the refrigerator.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
This mini delight is truly the perfect bite. Sweet coconut—packed in a crisp but chewy crust—contrasts beautifully with tart Key lime filling,
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
This tangy-sweet icebox pie is the only thing standing between you and the best summer ever. Think we're dramatic? It only takes 20 minutes of hands-on time to find out.
Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Nothing cools down a steamy day like a scoop of homemade ice cream. The citrusy flavor of Key lime ice cream pairs deliciously with white chocolate-macadamia nut cookies from your local bakery. Make and freeze ice cream sandwiches to have on hand for a special treat.
Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie
Because lime and tequila go together like Lucy and Ethel: always a good time while getting into a little trouble. If you're interested in turning up your usual Key lime pie recipe for a party (even if it's a party of two), try this fun boozy rendition.
Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Transform your favorite citrus pie into a frozen treat. Our homemade Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream serves as the base for this cooled-down recipe, and the addition of coconut makes it feel even more tropical.
Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies
This cupcake version of a chocolate-covered slice of Key lime pie is the crowd-pleasing handheld dessert everyone will love. Crushed chocolate wafers form a crust that houses a rich cream cheese filling infused with fresh Key lime.
No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
To make this ice cream, all you need is a loaf pan and a freezer. Seriously, it's that easy—no fancy ingredients and no churning needed.
Key Lime Cake
For a fun twist on traditional key lime pie, try this cake recipe. Pie lovers will be fans of the surprise dessert as soon as they taste a bite of this sweet, tangy, and fluffy treat that's flavored with layers of key lime cake and zesty frosting.
Key Lime Cookies
This thumbprint cookie recipe has all the makings of your favorite Key lime pie and cookie recipe. Together, they make for a next-level cookie made with coconut-flavored cookie dough and Key lime curd filling.
Key Lime Cheesecake
We're officially calling this recipe the cheesecake of the summer. The dish kind of looks like an upside Key lime pie but trust us: this mash-up recipe tops your two favorite restaurant desserts—classic cheesecake and Key lime pie.
Key Lime Cupcakes
A Florida-inspired recipe, these mini cakes should be a staple in your summer dessert line-up as they're easy enough to whip up for a family treat on a weeknight and pretty enough to be served at a summertime soirée for kids and adults alike.