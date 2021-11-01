You'll Want to Try All of These Holiday Ice Cream Flavors at Publix

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Okay, no, it's not Christmas yet, but it is when Publix rolls out its special holiday ice cream flavors and what's more wonderful than that?

This year, the South's beloved grocery store's line-up of limited edition ice cream includes two new additions: Salted Caramel Toffee Crunch, which gets its crunch from pieces of cocoa pretzel bark, and Praline Pecan Bread Pudding dotted with praline pecans.

They are also bringing back your favorites holiday flavors filled with peppermint, nutmeg-scented eggnog, cinnamon, spice, and everything nice. There are classics like Eggnog, Peppermint Stick, and Pumpkin Pie with whipped cream and crust swirled right in. (And we're here to assure you that if you serve pumpkin pie à la mode with Pumpkin Pie ice cream, it is definitely not over the top.)

Other options in the Publix's holiday line-up include the absolutely over the top Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast with candy canes and a chocolate cookie swirl, Mocha Mud Pie, Pecan Turtle Fudge, Caramel Mountain Tracks with pecan pralines inside, and Deep Dish Apple Pie with real apple and pie crust.

