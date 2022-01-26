Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Cakes Are Being Turned Into Ice Cream Flavors

There goes our freezer space!
By Meghan Overdeep Updated January 26, 2022
Credit: Hudsonville Ice Cream

The snack aisle is headed to the freezer section thanks to the continued partnership between two beloved, family-owned brands.

Following the runaway success of the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie have teamed up again, this time to "put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes" with seven new ice cream flavors inspired by your favorite sweet treats.

The seven flavors are:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.

Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream mixed with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

Honey Buns: Honey bun-flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

The pints will be available year-round beginning February 1. All seven flavors retail for $2.50 each at Walmart stores.

Get those spoons ready, y'all!

