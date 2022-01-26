Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Cakes Are Being Turned Into Ice Cream Flavors
The snack aisle is headed to the freezer section thanks to the continued partnership between two beloved, family-owned brands.
Following the runaway success of the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie have teamed up again, this time to "put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes" with seven new ice cream flavors inspired by your favorite sweet treats.
The seven flavors are:
Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.
Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream mixed with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.
Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.
Honey Buns: Honey bun-flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.
Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.
Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.
Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.
The pints will be available year-round beginning February 1. All seven flavors retail for $2.50 each at Walmart stores.
Get those spoons ready, y'all!