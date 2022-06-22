Krispy Kreme Just Entered the Ice Cream Game With New Doughnut-Flavored Soft Serve and Shakes
Krispy Kreme is really thinking out of the (doughnut) box with its latest sweet treat!
This week, Krispy Kreme introduced Original Glazed Soft Serve in 10 select markets. These one-of-a-kind ice cream offerings—available now in shakes, cones, and cups—are made with ingredients from the doughnut giant's secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe.
So, to answer your question: yes, the ice cream tastes just like a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
The new lineup includes seven shakes and three soft-serve flavors offered in cups and waffle cones. Oh yeah, and there are toppings, including some made from dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts.
"The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release. "Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We're confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We're thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer."
The initial 10 markets are: Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.
Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans; Branson, Mouissouri; and Wichita, Kansas, will soon begin offering Original Glazed Soft Serve.
For a full menu and to identify the shops offering the ice cream, visit krispykreme.com/promos/icecream.