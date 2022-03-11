Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Hits Walmart Stores Nationwide
These aren't your mama's ice cream flavors. Hold onto your spoons (and your pearls) for the latest creations from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
The artisan creamery just announced the launch of seven flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. Shoppers in all 50 states can now easily experience new and fan-favorite flavors—including Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Pizza, Hot Honey, and Royal Wedding Cake—from the cult-favorite brand by the pint.
"What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market," Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said in a news release. "We made these seven exclusive flavors using the same artisanal processes and ingredients that we have been using to make our ice cream for the past 15 years. We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine to cookie bakers with a social mission. There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!)."
Van Leeuwen's seven exclusive flavors are available in 3,500 Walmart locations for a 10-week rotation starting now.
Keep scrolling for descriptions of each flavor, courtesy of the brand:
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: "If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you're getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet."
Planet Earth: "This flavor is truly out of this world. Well, not technically because it's Planet Earth but, flavor-wise, it's otherworldly because of the blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake."
Pizza: "Put aside any notion that you can't have your pizza and ice cream together in one crazy, but crazy delicious, flavor. Delicious cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies!"
Hot Honey: "If you've never drizzled hot honey onto your ice cream, raise your hand... Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey."
Royal Wedding Cake: "Inspired by the cake served at a certain royal wedding in 2018, this is the closest you'll get (and they'll get) to feeling like a royal. Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting."
Bourbon Cherries Jubilee: "Not a flame went near this sweet cream ice cream, but we did blend in swirls of bourbon cherry compote, so this flavor is still lit."
Wild Blueberry Shortcake: "There was no taming these wild blueberries, who were out late at night getting into trouble. We let them run wild before using them to create a swirl and then blending it into the vanilla ice cream and adding chunks of shortcake."
Give them a try and tell us what you think!