GODIVA Launches Line of Lucious Ice Cream
Grab your spoons, y'all. GODIVA, proprietors of some of the most delicious, delectable indulgences has taken it up a notch. Now the famous chocolatiers, in partnership with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, are giving us the GODIVA Ice Cream Collection. The ice cream in your freezer is about to be next level.
As the website suggests, "Each spoonful of GODIVA Ice Cream pairs the finest ingredients with the iconic GODIVA chocolate experience." The collection includes seven mouth-watering flavors, and the combinations are out of this world. They include the following:
Caramel Embrace:
GODIVA's Caramel Embrace Ice Cream is inspired by GODIVA's signature Caramel Embrace chocolate piece that features premium caramel in a milk chocolate shell. It is vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate caramel swirl, and milk chocolate caramel cups.
Midnight Swirl:
GODIVA's Midnight Swirl Ice Cream is inspired by GODIVA's signature Midnight Swirl chocolate piece that features velvety dark chocolate ganache in a crunchy dark chocolate shell. It is dark chocolate ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes
Salted Caramel Brownie:
GODIVA's Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream is inspired by GODIVA baked decadence: an indulgent GODIVA dark chocolate brownie with salted caramel drizzle. It is chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl and baked brownie pieces.
Mint Medallion:
GODIVA's Mint Medallion Ice Cream is inspired by GODIVA's signature Mint Medallion chocolate piece featuring a crisp refreshing mint and dark chocolate finish. It is white mint ice cream with fudge swirl and dark chocolatey flakes.
Chocolate Strawberry:
GODIVA's Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream is inspired by a GODIVA classic: chocolate covered strawberries which feature sweet strawberries generously hand-dipped in GODIVA's finest chocolate. It is strawberry ice cream with strawberry pieces, dark chocolatey swirl, and dark chocolatey flakes.
Praline Cone Crunch:
GODIVA's Praline Cone Crunch Ice Cream is inspired by GODIVA's signature, praline-coated, chocolate dipped waffle cone with milk chocolate ice cream and chocolate drizzle. It is chocolate ice cream with dipped waffle cone pieces, almond praline crunchies, and chocolate ribbon.
Hazelnut Crunch:
GODIVA's Hazelnut Crunch Ice Cream is inspired by GODIVA's iconic Hazelnut Crunch chocolate truffle that features hazelnut praline, crunchy hazelnuts and crispies, for the perfect ice cream indulgence at home. It is vanilla ice cream with chocolatey hazelnut swirl and crunchy hazelnut brittle pieces.
You can find these delicious ice cream selections in grocery stores nationwide including Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix. Which flavor are you most excited to try?