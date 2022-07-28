10 Tasty Desserts That Start with Store-Bought Ice Cream

Ice cream desserts make great treats on hot summer days. While ice cream is a great dessert on its own, it can also add a refreshing layer of flavor to cakes, pies, cookies, and floats. These recipes will help you turn store-bought ice cream into showstopping desserts. Of course, you can use homemade ice cream when making these recipes if you prefer, but the pre-packaged version can help save you some time when pulling these ice cream desserts together.

Desserts made with ice cream also make great make-ahead options for summer parties because they need to be frozen and can be stored in the freezer until it's time to serve dessert. Plus, many of these desserts can be made without having to turn on the oven. Read on to find our best desserts that are made with ice cream to try now.