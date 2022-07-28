10 Tasty Desserts That Start with Store-Bought Ice Cream
Ice cream desserts make great treats on hot summer days. While ice cream is a great dessert on its own, it can also add a refreshing layer of flavor to cakes, pies, cookies, and floats. These recipes will help you turn store-bought ice cream into showstopping desserts. Of course, you can use homemade ice cream when making these recipes if you prefer, but the pre-packaged version can help save you some time when pulling these ice cream desserts together.
Desserts made with ice cream also make great make-ahead options for summer parties because they need to be frozen and can be stored in the freezer until it's time to serve dessert. Plus, many of these desserts can be made without having to turn on the oven. Read on to find our best desserts that are made with ice cream to try now.
Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Recipe: Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Boxed brownie mix and a store-bought ice cream help this homemade dessert come together easily. Once made, have fun rolling the edges in colorful sprinkles.
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
Instead of baking, this pretty layer cake just requires freezing to take shape. The secret crunch? Crispy rice cereal and freeze-dried strawberries.
Blackberry Floats
Recipe: Blackberry Floats
This refreshing dessert drink comes together in just 5 minutes.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
You'll need just five ingredients to pull together these ice cream bars.
Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
Red Velvet Cake is given a summer makeover with the addition of ice cream and fresh berries.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Not only does this pie not require any baking, it is also a great make-ahead option since it has to be frozen for at least 8 hours and up to 24 before serving.
Frozen Lemonade
Recipe: Frozen Lemonade
We made lemonade even more refreshing with the addition of vanilla ice cream.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
Mint chocolate chip ice cream, Devil's food cake, and chocolate mints come together create a colorful dessert that mint chocolate fans will love.
Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich
Recipe: Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich
Peanut butter and chocolate are always a decadent duo. The convenience of store-bought ingredients help this dessert come together easily.
Bourbon Ice Cream Float
Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float
Let guests choose the carbonated beverage of their choice to make these boozy floats.