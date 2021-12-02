Dairy Queen Brings Back Fan-Favorite Candy Cane Chill Blizzard
‘Tis the season!
Peppermint lovers, rejoice! Dairy Queen is once again spinning up your favorite seasonal treat. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard is back just in time to ring in the holidays.
The beloved special-edition Blizzard features the brand's signature vanilla soft serve blended with real candy cane pieces and choco chunks. It's basically Christmas cheer in a cup, and it's guaranteed to put you in a wintry mood, regardless of whether there's a real blizzard raging outside. As always, it'll be served upside down—or it's free!
For ice cream enthusiasts who aren't so keen on candy canes, Dairy Queen has also brought back another holiday favorite in the form of Frozen Hot Chocolate. The cool twist on the classic cozy wintertime drink blends rich cocoa fudge with vanilla soft serve. In lieu of marshmallows, the frozen drink is garnished with whipped topping and a chocolate syrup drizzle.
Find both festive desserts at Dairy Queen locations across the country now through the end of the holiday season!