Ice Cream Lovers Rejoice! Blue Bell Has Brought Back Another Fan-Favorite Flavor: Mocha Almond Fudge
What a sweet start to the new year!
We love Blue Bell ice cream, but we have to admit that the 100-year-old company sometimes drives us crazy. Year after year, the Texas-based ice cream powerhouse introduces us to our new favorite flavor, only to declare it limited-time and take it away.
Yesterday Blue Bell did some work to heal our ice cream loving hearts by bringing back the beloved Mocha Almond Fudge flavor. The delicious delicacy combines coffee ice cream with roasted almonds and rich chocolate sundae sauce.
After debuting and going on a year-long run in 1979, Mocha Almond Fudge took a 20-year hiatus. Since it reappeared in 1999, the flavor has remained in Blue Bell's lineup of rotating flavors but was not offered in stores between 2019 and 2021.
After announcing the flavor's triumphant return via social media on January 6, fans took to the comments to express their gratitude. Many said it was their favorite flavor and even shared memories of purchasing it in years past. However, some Blue Bell lovers brought their own agendas, using the comments section to call for the return of other ghosts of ice creams past. Anyone remember Tiramisu? What about Creole Cream Cheese, Chocolate Sheet Cake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Banana Split?
Mocha Almond Fudge is now available in grocery store freezer aisles across the nation. But don't dilly dally. It's once again a rotational favorite, which according to Blue Bell's website means it's around "for a limited time at the perfect time". Die-hard fans will have to stock up because the flavor is only available in pints, and Blue Bell tells us they expect it to be around for six months!