Why Southerners Love Blue Bell Ice Cream

Perhaps it's the country music inspired commercials or the many cherished flavors, but one thing is for sure: we Southerners love our Blue Bell ice cream! Below the Mason-Dixon line, the brand is known as the go-to ice cream company simply because it "tastes just like the good ole' days." Blue Bell was established in 1907 when local farmers founded Brenham Creamery Company in Brenham, Texas. Blue Bell ice cream has Southern roots, y'all! About twenty years later, the company switched its name to Blue Bell Creameries with the charming Texas bluebell wildflower in mind. The rest is history! Blue Bell ice cream flavors are often the exciting grand finale to any celebration. The products are now sold in fifteen states; all of which are considered Southern. So, if you're searching for where to buy Blue Bell ice cream, you should know that the tasty treat is a bit of a delicacy ‘round these parts.

Nevertheless, no company is without setbacks, and many folks still don't understand exactly what happened to Blue Bell ice cream. In 2015, the company faced allegations of a Listeria contamination, which can be very dangerous if consumed. Soon after, Blue Bell ice cream recalled several flavors and stopped production for three months in an effort to clean up the facilities. The company took several measures to fix the problem, and eventually started making ice cream again. Blue Bell products re-entered the market about five months after production originally closed. As of February, Ricky Dickson, who has been with the company for over thirty years, was promoted to president after the retirement of longstanding president Paul Kruse. Even through the hindrances of 2015, Southerners have stayed loyal to the brand! The ice cream remains a beloved treat. So whether you need a "first date icebreaker" or a "soft landing from a hard day" Blue Bell ice cream is the way to go.