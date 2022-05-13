Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream is Back
The sun is shining, the temperatures are rising, and summer is very nearly here. With this turn of season comes one of our favorite warm weather treats. Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream has returned to grocery store shelves.
The Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream originally introduced this delicious seasonal flavor in 2007 and it has remained a limited edition seasonal flavor ever since. "It always returns to store shelves around spring time and is only available in half gallons for a limited time," Blue Bell told Southern Living in an email. We can't be the only ones who count down its return on our calendars, right?
Blue Bell has been churning out delicious flavors for over 100 years, but Southern Blackberry Cobbler is one of the best. If you haven't had it, Blue Bell describes it as "a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. It's delicious, but honestly, the flavor pros at Blue Bell could probably make chicken and biscuit cobbler ice cream taste great.
While cobbler is a year-round treat, the ice cream version is only on store shelves for a short amount of time, so get it while you can (and while you're there maybe try their almond-amaretto cream cheese Bride's Cake, too).
Now that it's back, we're loading up so we can finally answer the most pressing question: What happens if you make a blackberry cobbler sundae out of blackberry cobbler ice cream? A summertime delight, surely?