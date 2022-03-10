Blue Bell's New "Peachy Peach" Ice Cream Flavor Available in Stores Now
Be still our Southern hearts! Blue Bell just released its peachiest ice cream flavor yet.
Today, the Texas-based creamery announced the addition of Peachy Peach to its retail offerings. The new ice cream features a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it!
"Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor," Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a press release. "We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup."
The flavor is the perfect springtime treat whether enjoyed in a cone or a bowl, but, according to Blue Bell, it also makes a tasty milkshake.
"If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream," Breed added. "This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake."
Peachy Peach is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Get it while it's hot… er, cold!