Blue Bell's New Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream Is the Perfect Summer Treat
Temperatures are rising, and Blue Bell has just the thing to keep you cool and happy all summer long.
Today, the beloved Texas-based creamery introduced their latest mouthwatering flavor: Strawberry Lemonade ice cream.
Blue Bell's Strawberry Lemonade features a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes. Better yet, the seasonal treat is available now for a limited time.
"Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream," Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. "We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer."
Blue Bell's Strawberry Lemonade ice cream is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.