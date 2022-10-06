Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Returns For The Holidays

The festive treat is back on store shelves now!

Published on October 6, 2022
Peppermint Bark Ice Cream
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream

Blue Bell is ringing in the start of the holiday season with the return of a fan-favorite flavor.

The Texas creamery announced the reintroduction of its beloved Peppermint Bark Ice Cream today. The seasonal flavor is available now in half gallons and pints, but only for a limited time.

Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark Ice Cream features a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.

To celebrate the flavor's return, Blue Bell is also selling a stoneware mug designed to look like the Peppermint Bark Ice Cream carton that's "great for a cup of coffee or a scoop of Blue Bell." How fun is that?

But wait, there's more! Starting today, you can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream in retailers near you.

Enjoy!

