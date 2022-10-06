Food and Recipes Desserts Ice Cream Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Returns For The Holidays The festive treat is back on store shelves now! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream Blue Bell is ringing in the start of the holiday season with the return of a fan-favorite flavor. The Texas creamery announced the reintroduction of its beloved Peppermint Bark Ice Cream today. The seasonal flavor is available now in half gallons and pints, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark Ice Cream features a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces. To celebrate the flavor's return, Blue Bell is also selling a stoneware mug designed to look like the Peppermint Bark Ice Cream carton that's "great for a cup of coffee or a scoop of Blue Bell." How fun is that? But wait, there's more! Starting today, you can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream in retailers near you. Enjoy! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit