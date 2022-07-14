Blue Bell's New Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream Is a Childhood Dream Come True
I scream, you scream, we all scream even louder for Blue Bell's newest ice cream.
The Texas creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream Month by releasing an exciting new flavor guaranteed to transport you straight back to childhood: Oatmeal Cream Pie.
Inspired by the beloved Little Debbie treat, Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor features a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.
"We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream," Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news release. "You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form."
Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.
Enjoy, y'all!