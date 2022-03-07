Blue Bell Launches New Lineup of Ice Cream Flavors With Chip and Joanna Gaines
It's a match made in Texas heaven!
Blue Bell Creameries has teamed up with Waco wunderkinds Chip and Joanna Gaines on a new line of hand-dipped ice cream flavors inspired by the couple's favorite desserts.
The exclusive flavors will be introduced at the Spring at the Silos event in Waco from March 10 - 12. Stop by to the first to sample Jo's Lemon Pie, Magnolia Press Chocolate Cake, and more. Samplings will last throughout the weekend.
The flavors include:
Wacotown Vanilla: Sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream.
Jo's Lemon Pie: Lemon ice cream swirled with whipped cream ice cream and a graham cracker swirl.
S'mores at the Silos: Milk chocolate ice cream with milk chocolate chunk with swirls of toasted marshmallow sauce and graham cracker.
Magnolia Press Chocolate Cake: A combination of dark chocolate ice cream and buttercream flavored ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a chocolate icing swirl.
Chip's Salted Caramel Truffle: Caramel-flavored ice cream with milk chocolate-coated salted caramel-filled truffles, swirled with a salted caramel sauce.
WATCH: Things You'll Only Find at a Southern Supermarket
These hand-dipped flavors are only available at the Silos in Waco, so don't miss out!
For more information, visit magnolia.com.