Blue Bell Launches New Lineup of Ice Cream Flavors With Chip and Joanna Gaines

But you’ll need to go to Waco to try them.
By Meghan Overdeep Updated March 07, 2022
It's a match made in Texas heaven!

Blue Bell Creameries has teamed up with Waco wunderkinds Chip and Joanna Gaines on a new line of hand-dipped ice cream flavors inspired by the couple's favorite desserts.

The exclusive flavors will be introduced at the Spring at the Silos event in Waco from March 10 - 12. Stop by to the first to sample Jo's Lemon Pie, Magnolia Press Chocolate Cake, and more. Samplings will last throughout the weekend.

The flavors include:

Wacotown Vanilla: Sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream.

Jo's Lemon Pie: Lemon ice cream swirled with whipped cream ice cream and a graham cracker swirl.

S'mores at the Silos: Milk chocolate ice cream with milk chocolate chunk with swirls of toasted marshmallow sauce and graham cracker.

Magnolia Press Chocolate Cake: A combination of dark chocolate ice cream and buttercream flavored ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a chocolate icing swirl.

Chip's Salted Caramel Truffle: Caramel-flavored ice cream with milk chocolate-coated salted caramel-filled truffles, swirled with a salted caramel sauce.

These hand-dipped flavors are only available at the Silos in Waco, so don't miss out!

For more information, visit magnolia.com.

