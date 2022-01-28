Blue Bell Brings Back Cookies 'N Cream Cone Ice Cream for Limited Time
Earlier this month, Blue Bell thrilled fans with the return of the beloved Mocha Almond Fudge flavor, and now they're once again sweetening our days with the announcement of another favorite flavor's return.
Cookies 'N Cream Cone ice cream is back! Inspired by Blue Bell's Cookie Cone novelty dessert, the flavor combines vanilla ice cream with chocolate crème-filled cookie crumbles, dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, and a chocolate fudge swirl. Fans of traditional cookies and cream ice cream can't resist this decadent, leveled-up version of the classic flavor.
Cookies 'N Cream Cone debuted as a rotational flavor in February 2021 and was an immediate hit, flying off shelves faster than it could be unpacked. Just like last year, Cookies 'N Cream is only around for a limited time or while supplies last. Find it in your grocery freezer section in half gallons and pints.
WATCH: Blue Bell Debuts Cookies 'n' Cream Cone Ice Cream
With more than 100 years in business, this Southern company named for the Texas bluebell wildflower certainly knows the way to our hearts. Any time a new or archived flavor returns—which thankfully is often—you can catch us with a half-gallon or two tucked into our buggies.