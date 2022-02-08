Yes, You Can: Homemade Truffles Really Are That Easy

If we're celebrating a special occasion, there will always be an exceptional dessert on the table. From anniversaries to everyday milestones, there is no better way to celebrate than with something sweet. While we'd always love to spend three days constructing an expertly-decorated layer cake, sometimes life gets in the way. We get busy, and our plans to spend hours in the kitchen baking our sweetheart's favorite German chocolate cake for Valentine's Day go out the window.

If a special day is sneaking up on you, fear not. We have a fool-proof strategy for whipping up a special, oh-so-fancy dessert with minimal time or effort required. This year, we're gifting homemade truffles to all of our Valentines.

If you've ever marveled at the stunningly shiny truffles in the window of a chocolate shop, you know just how impressive these miniature sweets can be. These treats look quite elegant, but they don't require any baking whatsoever. Best of all, truffles can be made in big batches, so you can treat everyone on your holiday list. Making chocolate truffles from scratch may sound like quite a challenge, but we're here to show you just how easy it can be.

How to Make Truffles at Home

To start, homemade truffles only really require three ingredients: chocolate, cream, and butter. The higher-quality chocolate you use, the richer and more flavorful the truffles will be. The process is as simple as warming the cream and butter, then pouring it over the chocolate to melt it. At this stage, you can add additional ingredients or flavors—most homemade truffles benefit from a splash of vanilla extract and a hint of salt.

From there, it's entirely up to you. Tailor your truffles to the recipient's tastes—we can almost guarantee that any Southerner will swoon over our Bourbon Chocolate Truffles, which pair beautifully with our Coconut-Pecan Truffles. Our Peppermint Truffles are a favorite addition to holiday cookie tins, while our Strawberry Truffles are perfect for the spring. These truffles are so easy to whip up that you start with one base, then mix and match, making multiple flavors in no time (find more of our favorite truffle recipes here).

After you've made the basic ganache base, it's a waiting game. Let the mixture chill in the fridge for around three hours (or until firm) before shaping the hardened chocolate into balls. We typically portion about two tablespoons per truffle. You can leave the truffles as is or coat them in melted chocolate, sprinkles, or chopped nuts for added texture. Even if you only make one base truffle flavor, rolling half in sprinkles and half in chopped pecans instantly creates a truffle variety box.