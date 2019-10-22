Brownie Recipes That Will Wow at Every School Bake Sale, Church Homecoming, and Family Potluck
Brownies are a crowd-and cook-favorite dessert for plenty of reasons. They're easy to make, have a high yield, and of course, taste delicious. Although we have several tried-and-true classic brownie recipes, we love coming up with creative new ways to enjoy those fudgy brownies you know and love. Our Pecan Pie Brownies are the ideal holiday treat for those who want to break the pie cycle. Kids will gobble up our Peanut-Butter Fudge Bars, which start with a decadent brownie base. Fall baking aficionados will race to make our Pumpkin Chocolate Brownies and Sweet Potato Brownies for the annual potluck. Yes, there are dozens of ways to mix up your brownie batter, but you can never go wrong with our Best-Ever Brownies. Just be sure to save us a corner piece!
So Good Brownies
It's all in the name here: These classic fudgy brownies are so good. Plus, the recipe gives fun twists like Peanut Butter Streusel Brownies, Candy-and-Pretzel Brownies, and Toasted Coconut-Cashew Brownies.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Southerners will absolutely swoon over this dessert that combines the best of pecan pie and brownies.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
These mini desserts are the ultimate make-ahead treat for holiday parties. Put them together the night before and let them chill while you prep everything else the day-of!
Cream Cheese Brownies
Has there ever been a dessert recipe that tasted worse with the addition of cream cheese? We think not.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Hello, fall! The homecoming bake sale has met its most popular treat of the year.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
These rich dark chocolate brownies are a perfect grown-up indulgence with a cup of coffee.
Brownie Trifle
With just five store-bought ingredients and plenty of chill time, this trifle is the best option for a busy holiday hostess who doesn't have time for intricate layer cakes.
Sweet Potato Brownies
The kids will have no idea these brownies have sweet potatoes in them, and they don't have to know about the added fiber and vitamins.
Best-Ever Brownies
These super-fudgy brownies are ready for any and every occasion.
Chocolate Trifle
Even the most novice bakers can bring a picture-perfect dessert to the holiday party with this layered recipe.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
These triple-decker bars are the quintessential treat for chocolate-peanut butter lovers.
Flourless Bourbon Brownies
A splash of bourbon lends a little richness to plenty of our favorite dessert recipes, and these decadent brownies are no exception.
Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies
Some of the best dessert recipes come right from your trusty cast-iron skillet, which provides the ideal crisp crust.
Football Brownies
These Football Brownies will be the cutest addition to your tailgate lineup. A little extra time spent decorating will make all the difference between these touchdown-worthy treats and a plain batch of brownies.
Dr Pepper Brownies
Soda is the secret to many of the vintage cakes in Mama's kitchen, and it lends rich flavor to this brownie recipe, too.
Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Soft brownies are the ideal "bread" for your best ice cream sandwich yet. Roll them in rainbow sprinkles for a colorful touch.
Banana Bread Brownies
Brownies and banana bread? This is the food mashup you've been dreaming about. We'll take ours with a warm cup of coffee.
Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting
These Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting might be the most festive treat you'll make all holiday season.
Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies
If you prefer the corner pieces for their crispiness, you'll love this brownie recipe that starts with a crunchy wafer layer on the bottom.
Hot Chocolate Brownies
Your favorite cozy drink for the winter is all dressed up in brownie form with this layered delight. They're a labor of love your family will surely appreciate.
Strawberry Brownies
If chocolate-covered strawberries are a favorite indulgence of yours, this is the brownie recipe you have to try. The chocolate ganache layer on top is beautiful and tasty.
Christmas Tree Brownies
These adorable Christmas Tree Brownies are the perfect treat to make with the kids this holiday season.
Red Velvet Brownies
These colorful treats would be right at home on a Christmas or Valentine's Day dessert spread.
Duke's Peppermint Fudge Brownies
Mayonnaise is the secret ingredient to one of our all-time favorite chocolate cake recipes, so of course it works in this festive brownie recipe, too.
Cakey Lemon Brownies
Chewy brownie texture and luscious lemon bar flavor meet in this recipe that is pretty and pastel for a spring gathering.
Brownie Cookies
These fudgy cookies give that box of brownie mix a whole new job. You need just a few ingredients to bring a batch of these to the next book club meeting.