Brownie Recipes That Will Wow at Every School Bake Sale, Church Homecoming, and Family Potluck

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated August 26, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Brownies are a crowd-and cook-favorite dessert for plenty of reasons. They're easy to make, have a high yield, and of course, taste delicious. Although we have several tried-and-true classic brownie recipes, we love coming up with creative new ways to enjoy those fudgy brownies you know and love. Our Pecan Pie Brownies are the ideal holiday treat for those who want to break the pie cycle. Kids will gobble up our Peanut-Butter Fudge Bars, which start with a decadent brownie base. Fall baking aficionados will race to make our Pumpkin Chocolate Brownies and Sweet Potato Brownies for the annual potluck. Yes, there are dozens of ways to mix up your brownie batter, but you can never go wrong with our Best-Ever Brownies. Just be sure to save us a corner piece!

So Good Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: So Good Brownies

It's all in the name here: These classic fudgy brownies are so good. Plus, the recipe gives fun twists like Peanut Butter Streusel Brownies, Candy-and-Pretzel Brownies, and Toasted Coconut-Cashew Brownies.

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

Southerners will absolutely swoon over this dessert that combines the best of pecan pie and brownies.

Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

These mini desserts are the ultimate make-ahead treat for holiday parties. Put them together the night before and let them chill while you prep everything else the day-of!

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Has there ever been a dessert recipe that tasted worse with the addition of cream cheese? We think not.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Hello, fall! The homecoming bake sale has met its most popular treat of the year.

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

These rich dark chocolate brownies are a perfect grown-up indulgence with a cup of coffee.

Brownie Trifle

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Cari South

Recipe: Brownie Trifle

With just five store-bought ingredients and plenty of chill time, this trifle is the best option for a busy holiday hostess who doesn't have time for intricate layer cakes.

Sweet Potato Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies

The kids will have no idea these brownies have sweet potatoes in them, and they don't have to know about the added fiber and vitamins.

Best-Ever Brownies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Best-Ever Brownies

These super-fudgy brownies are ready for any and every occasion.

Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

Even the most novice bakers can bring a picture-perfect dessert to the holiday party with this layered recipe.

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These triple-decker bars are the quintessential treat for chocolate-peanut butter lovers.

Flourless Bourbon Brownies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Flourless Bourbon Brownies

A splash of bourbon lends a little richness to plenty of our favorite dessert recipes, and these decadent brownies are no exception.

Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies

Some of the best dessert recipes come right from your trusty cast-iron skillet, which provides the ideal crisp crust.

Football Brownies

Credit: Frederick Hardy II

Recipe: Football Brownies

These Football Brownies will be the cutest addition to your tailgate lineup. A little extra time spent decorating will make all the difference between these touchdown-worthy treats and a plain batch of brownies.

Dr Pepper Brownies

Credit: Shikha Singh

Recipe: Dr Pepper Brownies

Soda is the secret to many of the vintage cakes in Mama's kitchen, and it lends rich flavor to this brownie recipe, too.

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Soft brownies are the ideal "bread" for your best ice cream sandwich yet. Roll them in rainbow sprinkles for a colorful touch.

Banana Bread Brownies

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Banana Bread Brownies

Brownies and banana bread? This is the food mashup you've been dreaming about. We'll take ours with a warm cup of coffee.

Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting

Credit: The Home Edit

Recipe: Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting

These Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting might be the most festive treat you'll make all holiday season.

Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies

If you prefer the corner pieces for their crispiness, you'll love this brownie recipe that starts with a crunchy wafer layer on the bottom. 

Hot Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Chocolate Brownies

Your favorite cozy drink for the winter is all dressed up in brownie form with this layered delight. They're a labor of love your family will surely appreciate.

Strawberry Brownies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry Brownies

If chocolate-covered strawberries are a favorite indulgence of yours, this is the brownie recipe you have to try. The chocolate ganache layer on top is beautiful and tasty. 

Christmas Tree Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Christmas Tree Brownies

These adorable Christmas Tree Brownies are the perfect treat to make with the kids this holiday season.

Red Velvet Brownies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Red Velvet Brownies

These colorful treats would be right at home on a Christmas or Valentine's Day dessert spread. 

Duke's Peppermint Fudge Brownies

Credit: Photo by Mary Britton Senseney

Recipe: Duke's Peppermint Fudge Brownies

Mayonnaise is the secret ingredient to one of our all-time favorite chocolate cake recipes, so of course it works in this festive brownie recipe, too.

Cakey Lemon Brownies

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Jennifer Wendorf

Recipe: Cakey Lemon Brownies

Chewy brownie texture and luscious lemon bar flavor meet in this recipe that is pretty and pastel for a spring gathering. 

Brownie Cookies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Brownie Cookies

These fudgy cookies give that box of brownie mix a whole new job. You need just a few ingredients to bring a batch of these to the next book club meeting.

By Mary Shannon Wells