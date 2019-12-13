48 Decadent Flavored Frostings to Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

While we can't resist a homemade cake, on some days we just don't have the time or patience to whip up a three-tiered layer cake. In a perfect world, all of our cakes would be made from scratch, but we'll admit that there have been many forgotten school bake sales or church potlucks when boxed cake mix has come to the rescue at the last minute. Boxed cake mix is much more versatile than it may seem, and we're here to show you how to pass that Duncan Hines off as homemade. Our #1 tip for upgrading your boxed cake mix? Fancy frosting.

Frosting is much simpler (and quicker) to make from scratch than cake batter. While your cake is baking, you can whip up a batch of one of these creative flavored icings to top it off. From holiday-party-ready Eggnog Buttercream to a Strawberry Frosting meant for summer potlucks, these fun frosting recipes will carry you through the seasons. With these decadent frosting and icing recipes, none of the guests will ever guess that the cake came from a box. And while you're at it, upgrade your boxed cake mix with this simple hack from our Food Editor.