48 Decadent Flavored Frostings to Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

By Zoe Denenberg Updated July 21, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

While we can't resist a homemade cake, on some days we just don't have the time or patience to whip up a three-tiered layer cake. In a perfect world, all of our cakes would be made from scratch, but we'll admit that there have been many forgotten school bake sales or church potlucks when boxed cake mix has come to the rescue at the last minute. Boxed cake mix is much more versatile than it may seem, and we're here to show you how to pass that Duncan Hines off as homemade. Our #1 tip for upgrading your boxed cake mix? Fancy frosting.

Frosting is much simpler (and quicker) to make from scratch than cake batter. While your cake is baking, you can whip up a batch of one of these creative flavored icings to top it off. From holiday-party-ready Eggnog Buttercream to a Strawberry Frosting meant for summer potlucks, these fun frosting recipes will carry you through the seasons. With these decadent frosting and icing recipes, none of the guests will ever guess that the cake came from a box. And while you're at it, upgrade your boxed cake mix with this simple hack from our Food Editor.

Salted Caramel Frosting

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Salted Caramel Frosting

Use this sweet-and-salty caramel frosting—made with three different types of sugar to achieve depth of flavor—to dress up a vanilla cake.

Lemon-Orange Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Buttercream Frosting

This bright, citrus-packed frosting is worthy of a prime place on the dessert buffet.

Strawberry Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Strawberry Frosting

Loaded with fresh chopped strawberries, this frosting pairs beautifully with any fruity cake.

Homemade Caramel Frosting

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Homemade Caramel Frosting

This caramel frosting can pair with vanilla, chocolate, or spice cake, making it the ultimate versatile choice for your baking year-round.

Buttermilk Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Buttermilk Frosting

Southerners love to use buttermilk in everything, including in our frostings.

Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut Buttercream

Bring a bit of tropical flair to your cake with this double-action coconut buttercream, made with unsweetened coconut milk and coconut extract for extra flavor.

Eggnog Buttercream

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Eggnog Buttercream

Spice cake and eggnog buttercream go together like peanut butter and jelly. Your holiday dessert spread never looked so pretty.

Coconut-Pecan Frosting

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Coconut-Pecan Frosting

We use this Coconut-Pecan Frosting to top our German Chocolate Cake, but it's truly delicious all on its own.

Brown Sugar-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Cream Cheese Frosting

Brown sugar brings warmth to the classic cream cheese frosting, making it the perfect pairing for a carrot cake.

Peach Schnapps Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Schnapps Frosting

A light, airy frosting made from egg whites and sugar, this Lane Cake frosting gets a boozy kick from 1/2 cup of peach schnapps.

Peppermint Buttercream

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Peppermint Buttercream

Pretty pink peppermint buttercream? Sounds like the holiday frosting of our dreams.

Fudgy Coca Cola Cake Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Fudgy Coca Cola Cake Frosting

A fudgy chocolate frosting gets a hint of cherry spice with the addition of your family's favorite soft drink.

Cherry Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cherry Swirl Frosting

A two-toned swirl of white and pink frosting means that these cupcakes look as good as they taste.

Coca Cola Frosting

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Coca Cola Frosting

This cream cheese frosting is spiked with a few cups of cola to add tang and zing.

Lemon-Lime Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Cream Cheese Frosting

Fresh lime and lemon juice combine with lemon zest to create a creamy frosting you'll be using to top all your springtime cakes.

Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Strawberry and sour cream? Don't knock it until you try it. This topping delivers just the right ratio of fruity sweetness to tang.

Brown Butter-Pistachio Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brown Butter-Pistachio Frosting

If you lean more towards savory than sweet, this creative frosting recipe is for you. Use it to top a decadent chocolate cake.

Orange Buttercream

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Orange Buttercream

Pair this fruity orange buttercream with cranberry at Christmastime or strawberry in the summer—you simply can't go wrong.

Browned Butter Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Browned Butter Frosting

Pair this Browned Butter Frosting with toasty, buttery pecans and you've hit a home-run.

Peanut Butter Frosting

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Peanut Butter Frosting

The dreamiest way to upgrade your chocolate cake? With a heavy dollop of Peanut Butter Frosting.

Ginger Whipped Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Ginger Whipped Cream

Nutty Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Nutty Cream Cheese Frosting

Brown Butter Toffee Frosting

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Brown Butter Toffee Frosting

Coconut Cream Frosting

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Coconut Cream Frosting

Lavender Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lavender Frosting

Luscious Lemon Frosting

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Frosting

Pecan Frosting

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Frosting

Mascarpone Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Mascarpone Frosting

Ermine Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ermine Frosting

Praline Frosting

Recipe: Praline Frosting

Vanilla Buttercream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Vanilla Buttercream

Peach Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Buttercream Frosting

Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting

Lemon-Thyme Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Lemon-Thyme Frosting

Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting

Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting

Fresh Raspberry-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Fresh Raspberry-Cream Cheese Frosting

Fudge Icing

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay Clark

Recipe: Fudge Icing

Salted Peanut Butter Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Salted Peanut Butter Frosting

Coffee Liqueur Ganache Icing

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coffee Liqueur Ganache Icing

Browned Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Browned Buttercream Frosting

White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Wacky Cake Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Wacky Cake Frosting

Malted Chocolate Buttercream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Malted Chocolate Buttercream

Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Recipe: Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Cyndi Monaghan / Getty Images

Recipe: Chocolate Frosting

By Zoe Denenberg