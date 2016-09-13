Football Dessert Ideas for Game Day

By Patricia S York
Credit: Jennifer Davick
Whether your crowd is celebrating a victory or consoling each other over a loss, these football desserts will put the finishing touch on a winning tailgate menu. Easy to bake, store, and transport, our top-rated game-day desserts are also fuss-free; it's ok to load up a napkin with a slice of cake and a couple of cookies and head back to the sidelines. There is an art to a successful tailgate event, and this tailgate party planner will help you with all the details. Rowdy games are sure to create thirsty guests, so keep them hydrated with one of these tailgate cocktails. Whether you are watching the game in the comfort of your home, or tailgating with a crowd on campus, good food is an integral part of the game-day experience, and we've got all the tailgate food ideas you need for desserts right here. A pick from this lineup of fan-favorite football desserts will guarantee your party finishes with a win.
Mississippi Mud Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Brownies

Warm marshmallows, toasted pecans, and chocolate - who knew mud could be so delicious?

Apple-Spice Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Apple-Spice Bundt Cake

This favorite, old-fashioned, Southern cake has been updated with the warm flavors of chai tea spices.

Whiskey Whoopie Pies

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Whiskey Whoopie Pies

These cute little treats can be made ahead and frozen before your event.

White Sheet Cake with Team Color Icing

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Sheet Cake with Team Color Icing

Decorate this delicious cake with the colors of your favorite team.

Brown Sugar-Bourbon Bundt

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Brown Sugar-Bourbon Bundt

This impressive bundt cake will be the centerpiece of your dessert sideboard.

Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

How do you improve on a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie? Make it a deep-dish treat and bake in a cast-iron skillet.

Ginger Shortbread Cookies with Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ginger Shortbread Cookies with Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting

These snappy tasting treats combine the fall flavor of ginger with a lemony tart frosting.

Buttermilk Chess Tarts

Recipe: Buttermilk Chess Tarts

The classic Southern pie is reinvented as an easy-to-handle mini tart.

Fried Apple Pies

Credit: Photo: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Fried Apple Pies

Served hot or at room temp, fried apple pies are a fan favorite at parties in the fall.

Pecan Pound Cake

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Pecan Pound Cake

A delicious drizzle of lemony glaze gives this classic nut-filled cake an extra-nice finish.

Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

These mini Bundt cakes, featuring seasonal flavors of sweet potatoes, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg, are perfect pick-up treats for a party.

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bursting with chocolate, these sweet treats are a traditional favorite at any party.

German Chocolate Pecan Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Bars

One of fall’s favorite pies is reinvented as a party pick-up treat.

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Recipe: Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

The humble pantry staple, mayonnaise, is the secret ingredient in this ultra-moist chocolate cake.

Luscious Lemon Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars

This classic treat is always a favorite at brunches, picnics, potlucks, and tailgate events.

Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

The warm fudge icing is poured on the just-out-of-the-oven cake. Just add a glass of cold milk.

Swoon Pies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Swoon Pies

Jump start your party prep and make these cookie sandwiches in advance. Cover with plastic wrap and store in refrigerator up to 24 hours.

Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies

The addition of oats in this recipe gives the cookies a heartier texture.

Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pound Cake

The addition of nutrient-rich sweet potatoes create a delicious twist on the traditional pound cake.

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt

Beautiful on the dessert sideboard or a picnic table, this recipe includes everything good about the fall – cranberries, apples, and pumpkins.

Classic Cola Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Cola Cake

The carbonated soft drink is the secret to this recipe; it helps create an extra tender texture to the cake and adds extra sweetness to the chocolate frosting.

Apple Hello Dolly Bars

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Apple Hello Dolly Bars

The sweet and salty ingredients in this recipe make this treat a hit at potlucks or tailgates.

By Patricia S York