Football Dessert Ideas for Game Day
Mississippi Mud Brownies
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Brownies
Warm marshmallows, toasted pecans, and chocolate - who knew mud could be so delicious?
Apple-Spice Bundt Cake
Recipe: Apple-Spice Bundt Cake
This favorite, old-fashioned, Southern cake has been updated with the warm flavors of chai tea spices.
Whiskey Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Whiskey Whoopie Pies
These cute little treats can be made ahead and frozen before your event.
White Sheet Cake with Team Color Icing
Recipe: White Sheet Cake with Team Color Icing
Decorate this delicious cake with the colors of your favorite team.
Brown Sugar-Bourbon Bundt
Recipe: Brown Sugar-Bourbon Bundt
This impressive bundt cake will be the centerpiece of your dessert sideboard.
Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
Recipe: Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
How do you improve on a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie? Make it a deep-dish treat and bake in a cast-iron skillet.
Ginger Shortbread Cookies with Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Ginger Shortbread Cookies with Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting
These snappy tasting treats combine the fall flavor of ginger with a lemony tart frosting.
Buttermilk Chess Tarts
Recipe: Buttermilk Chess Tarts
The classic Southern pie is reinvented as an easy-to-handle mini tart.
Fried Apple Pies
Recipe: Fried Apple Pies
Served hot or at room temp, fried apple pies are a fan favorite at parties in the fall.
Pecan Pound Cake
Recipe: Pecan Pound Cake
A delicious drizzle of lemony glaze gives this classic nut-filled cake an extra-nice finish.
Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
These mini Bundt cakes, featuring seasonal flavors of sweet potatoes, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg, are perfect pick-up treats for a party.
Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bursting with chocolate, these sweet treats are a traditional favorite at any party.
German Chocolate Pecan Bars
Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Bars
One of fall’s favorite pies is reinvented as a party pick-up treat.
Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake
The humble pantry staple, mayonnaise, is the secret ingredient in this ultra-moist chocolate cake.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars
This classic treat is always a favorite at brunches, picnics, potlucks, and tailgate events.
Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
The warm fudge icing is poured on the just-out-of-the-oven cake. Just add a glass of cold milk.
Swoon Pies
Recipe: Swoon Pies
Jump start your party prep and make these cookie sandwiches in advance. Cover with plastic wrap and store in refrigerator up to 24 hours.
Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies
The addition of oats in this recipe gives the cookies a heartier texture.
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
Recipe: Sweet Potato Pound Cake
The addition of nutrient-rich sweet potatoes create a delicious twist on the traditional pound cake.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
Beautiful on the dessert sideboard or a picnic table, this recipe includes everything good about the fall – cranberries, apples, and pumpkins.
Classic Cola Cake
Recipe: Classic Cola Cake
The carbonated soft drink is the secret to this recipe; it helps create an extra tender texture to the cake and adds extra sweetness to the chocolate frosting.
Apple Hello Dolly Bars
Recipe: Apple Hello Dolly Bars
The sweet and salty ingredients in this recipe make this treat a hit at potlucks or tailgates.