Incredible Chocolate Desserts for Fall

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Back-to-school, football season, Halloween, fall potlucks, and even the Thanksgiving feast–fall is one of the busiest times of the year. It's also a great time for bringing new sweet recipes to the table. These fall desserts are so easy to make, you'll have plenty of time for every event, game, and gathering. Even though we love a classic pumpkin pie, these new and unexpected  recipes will bring new flavorful additions to the table. This round-up is festive and fun for any party or dinner you might be hosting. And let the kids have fun making chocolate candy turkeys or chocolate pilgrim hats while you prepare Thanksgiving dinner. Update the traditional pecan pie with a salted caramel chocolate version or a bourbon chocolate pecan pie instead. Amp up your tailgate's dessert table with chocolate covered strawberry football helmets or football bark, and don't think twice about Halloween — we've got simple, not-so-spooky treats that the kids will love. Dig into a few of these decadent sweet treats.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Salted Caramel Chocolate Pecan Pie

Salted caramel is having a moment, so if you don't want to sway from your classic pecan pie recipe, you can still try salted caramel pecan bars or caramel pecan brownies for caramel fall dessert options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Chocolate Brownies

With these swirled brownies, you'll satisfy both pumpkin and chocolate lovers at fall gatherings.

3 of 11

These Chocolatey Desserts Will Make Guests Swoon

Advertisement

4 of 11

Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

This will be the only pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner with a chocolate layer between the pie crust and the filling.

5 of 11

Chocolate Churro Bats

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Churro Bats

These easy chocolate churro bats are an ideal recipe to make for a crowd on Halloween.

6 of 11

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Acorns

These super easy peanut butter chocolate acorns will be your go-to all autumn for parties, gifts and adorable garnishes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches

These chocolate hazelnut apple sandwiches are the best after-school snack to satisfy a sweet tooth.

8 of 11

Thanksgiving Chocolate Pilgrim Hats

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Thanksgiving Chocolate Pilgrim Hats

You're minutes away from having the cutest Thanksgiving dessert at the school party.

9 of 11

Football Bark

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Football Bark

This no-bake football bark will be a winner at your football watch party. Add some Nutter Butter referees for the full football dessert package.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Heavenly Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Heavenly Fudge Pie

This heavenly fudge pie will satisfy the chocolate-lovers at your Thanksgiving dinner. Warning: It may take attention away from the pumpkin pie.

11 of 11

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

How can you make a pecan pie more Southern and delicious? Add bourbon, of course.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells