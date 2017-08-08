Incredible Chocolate Desserts for Fall
Back-to-school, football season, Halloween, fall potlucks, and even the Thanksgiving feast–fall is one of the busiest times of the year. It's also a great time for bringing new sweet recipes to the table. These fall desserts are so easy to make, you'll have plenty of time for every event, game, and gathering. Even though we love a classic pumpkin pie, these new and unexpected recipes will bring new flavorful additions to the table. This round-up is festive and fun for any party or dinner you might be hosting. And let the kids have fun making chocolate candy turkeys or chocolate pilgrim hats while you prepare Thanksgiving dinner. Update the traditional pecan pie with a salted caramel chocolate version or a bourbon chocolate pecan pie instead. Amp up your tailgate's dessert table with chocolate covered strawberry football helmets or football bark, and don't think twice about Halloween — we've got simple, not-so-spooky treats that the kids will love. Dig into a few of these decadent sweet treats.
Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Salted caramel is having a moment, so if you don't want to sway from your classic pecan pie recipe, you can still try salted caramel pecan bars or caramel pecan brownies for caramel fall dessert options.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
With these swirled brownies, you'll satisfy both pumpkin and chocolate lovers at fall gatherings.
Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
This will be the only pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner with a chocolate layer between the pie crust and the filling.
Chocolate Churro Bats
These easy chocolate churro bats are an ideal recipe to make for a crowd on Halloween.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Acorns
These super easy peanut butter chocolate acorns will be your go-to all autumn for parties, gifts and adorable garnishes.
Chocolate Hazelnut Apple Sandwiches
These chocolate hazelnut apple sandwiches are the best after-school snack to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Thanksgiving Chocolate Pilgrim Hats
You're minutes away from having the cutest Thanksgiving dessert at the school party.
Football Bark
This no-bake football bark will be a winner at your football watch party. Add some Nutter Butter referees for the full football dessert package.
Heavenly Fudge Pie
This heavenly fudge pie will satisfy the chocolate-lovers at your Thanksgiving dinner. Warning: It may take attention away from the pumpkin pie.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
How can you make a pecan pie more Southern and delicious? Add bourbon, of course.