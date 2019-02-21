Potluck Desserts That Will Feed a Crowd
Potlucks are a Southern thing. What could be better? Hanging out with friends, family, and other loved ones while tasting a unique dish that each guest brought to showcase. Whether you're attending the church homecoming, a family reunion, friendsgiving, or a monthly neighbor potluck, you always want to bring an A-game recipe. It's the ultimate compliment when you hear, "Who made the chicken salad? I have got to get that recipe!" Go ahead and sign up to bring dessert to the next get-together, because these potluck dishes have got you covered. These potluck desserts have high yields for even the biggest gatherings, and there's something for every occasion.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
This Banana Pudding Poke Cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
This party-perfect sheet cake tastes like spring in a bite.
Chocolate Lasagna
Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna
Since we rediscovered this vintage recipe, we prefer sweet lasagna over savory.
Fudge Cake
Recipe: Fudge Cake
This decadent chocolate cake comes together with a handful of pantry staples.
Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake
This 9x13-inch cake recipe is so impressive you might not tell everyone how easy it is. But with just two ingredients, boxed angel food cake mix and a can of crushed pineapple, you can make dessert for a dozen. While it cools focus on some impressive potluck sides.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe
Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies
You only need four ingredients and 35 minutes (prep and bake time together!) to make a huge batch of these sweet peanut butter cookies.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler
This fresh peach cobbler couldn't be easier for serving a crowd in the summertime.
Luscious Lemon Bars
Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars
Lemon bars are a forever attendee at any potlucks we host.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes
No one will ever suspect these gorgeous cupcakes started with a box of cake mix.
Cranberry-Almond Cookies
Recipe: Cranberry-Almond Cookies
Stray away from the usual chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies with this recipe that would be fun for the holidays.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
There's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, and these bars are the best way to enjoy them.
Brownie Trifle
Recipe: Brownie Trifle
There's nothing more decadent than a layered chocolate dessert.
Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
If you're serving a seriously big crowd, this recipe makes about six dozen.
Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Get everything you love about carrot cake in easy-to-serve cupcake form! Top with egg-shaped, chocolate-coated malted milk balls if you're gathering around Easter.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
This recipe makes dozens of tarts, so every guest can easily pick one (or two) up and still have room on their plate other potluck goodies.
Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars
These bars look impressive, but they're so easy to make. They're perfect for a book club potluck or girlfriends' get-together.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream
Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream
Cream soda and confetti sprinkles make this cake ready to party, regardless the occasion.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Recipe: Mini Triple Chocolate-Buttermilk Pound Cakes
These mini pound cakes are the best for quick grab-and-go service.
Vintage Fresh Apple Cake
Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake
This warm fall cake would be perfect for the church homecoming potluck.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
An all-time classic, chocolate chip cookies will never fail you when you need a dessert recipe.
Hello Dolly Bars
Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars
You're a few ingredients and a little time away from three dozen of these gooey, irresistible bars.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
These berry-filled cupcakes can be made ahead and frozen for when you're in a pinch. Both the cupcakes and frosting make use of fresh summer berries.
Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisu Trifle
Recipe: Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle
This stunning dessert would be festive for a Christmas potluck.
Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
As with any good Texas sheet cake, be sure to pour the warm icing on the fresh-from-the-oven cake so they meld together for the most indulgent result.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Has anyone ever been able to turn one of these bite-sized beauties down?
Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars
Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars
These luscious bars taste like a tropical vacation.
Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake
Recipe: Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake
With three kinds of milk, every bite of this coconut cake is moist.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Our most popular cake of all time, the ever-delicious Hummingbird Cake, gets the cupcake treatment with this pretty little recipe.
Pumpkin Fudge
Recipe: Pumpkin Fudge
Switch up your traditional fudge recipe this fall with a pumpkin twist.
Death by Chocolate
Recipe: Death by Chocolate
Chocolate lovers, you're welcome.
Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe: Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Toasting the oatmeal doesn't add much time but adds so much depth to these chewy cookies.
Citrus Bars
Recipe: Orange Bars
Recipe: Lime Bars
Recipe: Grapefruit Bars
You know there will be a plate of brownies and chocolate chip cookies at the potluck, so brighten up the spread with colorful citrus bars.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Light, fluffy, and oh-so-satisfying, angel food cake is always a crowd-pleaser.
Nutty Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Nutty Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
Both the cookies and the filling in these thumbprint cookies have a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for the dreamiest result.
Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
If you're a coconut cake fan, you have no excuse not to try this decadent, coconut-filled recipe.
Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
This beautiful trifle makes the most of fall flavor with spice cake layers.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
This Arnold Palmer-inspired cake will be the star of a summer potluck.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Use your farmers' market haul of fresh fruit for this fun summer cake.
Cherry Pie Bars
Recipe: Cherry Pie Bars
Enjoy classic cherry pie in big-batch form with these bars that have a simple and sweet ingredient list.
Cheesecake Cookies
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
If you're attending a cookie swap during the holiday season, these cheesecake cookies will knock the competition out of the park. Not that it's a competition, but, if it were, you'd definitely win.
Fresh Citrus Cupcakes With Orange Buttercream
Recipe: Fresh Citrus Cupcakes with Orange Buttercream
These mini cupcakes will add a bright pop to any dessert table.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
If your friends obsess over pumpkin spice during fall, this sheet cake is the one you should bring to every potluck and friendsgiving.
So Good Brownies
Recipe: So Good Brownies
When in doubt, a batch of warm brownies will always be well-received.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Bourbon and cola cocktails are a favorite tailgate drink, but the flavor combo will become your new favorite tailgate dessert with this recipe.
Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
Even the most novice cooks can put together a gorgeous trifle that will look impressive (but is so easy!).
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
If it's too hot to even turn your oven on but you need a potluck dessert, look no further than this no-bake treat.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
This first-lady favorite dessert is one of our go-to desserts for feeding a crowd.
Coca-Cola Cake
Recipe: Coca-Cola Cake
If you're attending a potluck with little ones, you should do the honors of introducing them to this vintage favorite dessert.
Lemon-Almond Bars
Recipe: Lemon-Almond Bars
If you're a diehard lemon bar lover, you'll enjoy this twist on the classic.
Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
Recipe: Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
Sprigs of fresh rosemary are a festive garnish if you're making this trifle for a holiday party.
Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups
Recipe: Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups
These cookie cups will stand apart from the usual spread of cookies and bars, and you can make this dough ahead to save you time the day of your potluck.
Blond Texas Sheet Cake
Recipe: Blond Texas Sheet Cake
This easy twist on a classic Texas Sheet Cake starts with a box of cake mix to save you time.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
This beautiful trifle is perfect for a holiday potluck when you need a crowd-pleasing dessert.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Ground cinnamon and ginger give classic pecan pie a welcome zing in this big-batch recipe.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
These little lemon bits are filled with raspberry jam for a fruity punch, and this recipe makes a ton of them for even your biggest potluck.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
These sweet little cakes will wow everyone at your spring potluck.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Give your brownies a welcome fall twist with this unique recipe that's perfect for a Thanksgiving potluck.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
This classic Southern sheet cake has never been turned down at a potluck.
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
Recipe: Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
These cookies couldn't be stuffed with more sweetness if we tried.
Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If your crowd is too big to feast on a pecan pie, make it in bar form so everyone can enjoy.
Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
Recipe: Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
Beets are a natural way to dye your favorite sweets a luscious red, and no one will be able to taste the difference.