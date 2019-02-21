Potluck Desserts That Will Feed a Crowd

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Micah A. Leal

Potlucks are a Southern thing. What could be better? Hanging out with friends, family, and other loved ones while tasting a unique dish that each guest brought to showcase. Whether you're attending the church homecoming, a family reunion, friendsgiving, or a monthly neighbor potluck, you always want to bring an A-game recipe. It's the ultimate compliment when you hear, "Who made the chicken salad? I have got to get that recipe!" Go ahead and sign up to bring dessert to the next get-together, because these potluck dishes have got you covered. These potluck desserts have high yields for even the biggest gatherings, and there's something for every occasion.

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

This Banana Pudding Poke Cake is rich and delicious, bursting with fresh banana flavor and big enough to feed a crowd.

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

This party-perfect sheet cake tastes like spring in a bite.

Chocolate Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Chocolate Lasagna

Since we rediscovered this vintage recipe, we prefer sweet lasagna over savory.

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Fudge Cake

This decadent chocolate cake comes together with a handful of pantry staples.

Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake

Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake

This 9x13-inch cake recipe is so impressive you might not tell everyone how easy it is. But with just two ingredients, boxed angel food cake mix and a can of crushed pineapple, you can make dessert for a dozen. While it cools focus on some impressive potluck sides.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe

Credit: Southern Living

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

You only need four ingredients and 35 minutes (prep and bake time together!) to make a huge batch of these sweet peanut butter cookies.

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

This fresh peach cobbler couldn't be easier for serving a crowd in the summertime.

Luscious Lemon Bars

Credit: Southern Living

Luscious Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are a forever attendee at any potlucks we host.

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Rose Petal Cupcakes

No one will ever suspect these gorgeous cupcakes started with a box of cake mix.

Cranberry-Almond Cookies

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Mary Lyn Hill

Cranberry-Almond Cookies

Stray away from the usual chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies with this recipe that would be fun for the holidays.

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

There's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, and these bars are the best way to enjoy them.

Brownie Trifle

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Cari South

Brownie Trifle

There's nothing more decadent than a layered chocolate dessert.

Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

If you're serving a seriously big crowd, this recipe makes about six dozen.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Get everything you love about carrot cake in easy-to-serve cupcake form! Top with egg-shaped, chocolate-coated malted milk balls if you're gathering around Easter.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

This recipe makes dozens of tarts, so every guest can easily pick one (or two) up and still have room on their plate other potluck goodies.

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

These bars look impressive, but they're so easy to make. They're perfect for a book club potluck or girlfriends' get-together.

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Cream soda and confetti sprinkles make this cake ready to party, regardless the occasion.

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Mini Triple Chocolate-Buttermilk Pound Cakes

These mini pound cakes are the best for quick grab-and-go service.

Vintage Fresh Apple Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Amy Burke

Fresh Apple Cake

This warm fall cake would be perfect for the church homecoming potluck.

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

An all-time classic, chocolate chip cookies will never fail you when you need a dessert recipe.

Hello Dolly Bars

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Hello Dolly Bars

You're a few ingredients and a little time away from three dozen of these gooey, irresistible bars.

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

These berry-filled cupcakes can be made ahead and frozen for when you're in a pinch. Both the cupcakes and frosting make use of fresh summer berries.

Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisu Trifle

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle

This stunning dessert would be festive for a Christmas potluck.

Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing

As with any good Texas sheet cake, be sure to pour the warm icing on the fresh-from-the-oven cake so they meld together for the most indulgent result.

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Has anyone ever been able to turn one of these bite-sized beauties down?

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

These luscious bars taste like a tropical vacation.

Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake

With three kinds of milk, every bite of this coconut cake is moist.

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Our most popular cake of all time, the ever-delicious Hummingbird Cake, gets the cupcake treatment with this pretty little recipe.

Pumpkin Fudge

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Pumpkin Fudge

Switch up your traditional fudge recipe this fall with a pumpkin twist.

Death by Chocolate

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Death by Chocolate

Chocolate lovers, you're welcome.

Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Toasting the oatmeal doesn't add much time but adds so much depth to these chewy cookies.

Citrus Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Orange Bars
Lime Bars
Grapefruit Bars

You know there will be a plate of brownies and chocolate chip cookies at the potluck, so brighten up the spread with colorful citrus bars.

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Light, fluffy, and oh-so-satisfying, angel food cake is always a crowd-pleaser.

Nutty Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Nutty Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Both the cookies and the filling in these thumbprint cookies have a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for the dreamiest result.

Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

If you're a coconut cake fan, you have no excuse not to try this decadent, coconut-filled recipe.

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

This beautiful trifle makes the most of fall flavor with spice cake layers.

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

This Arnold Palmer-inspired cake will be the star of a summer potluck.

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Use your farmers' market haul of fresh fruit for this fun summer cake.

Cherry Pie Bars

Credit: Greg Dupree

Cherry Pie Bars

Enjoy classic cherry pie in big-batch form with these bars that have a simple and sweet ingredient list.

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Cheesecake Cookies

If you're attending a cookie swap during the holiday season, these cheesecake cookies will knock the competition out of the park. Not that it's a competition, but, if it were, you'd definitely win.

Fresh Citrus Cupcakes With Orange Buttercream

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Fresh Citrus Cupcakes with Orange Buttercream

These mini cupcakes will add a bright pop to any dessert table.

Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

If your friends obsess over pumpkin spice during fall, this sheet cake is the one you should bring to every potluck and friendsgiving.

So Good Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

So Good Brownies

When in doubt, a batch of warm brownies will always be well-received.

Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Bourbon and cola cocktails are a favorite tailgate drink, but the flavor combo will become your new favorite tailgate dessert with this recipe.

Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Chocolate Trifle

Even the most novice cooks can put together a gorgeous trifle that will look impressive (but is so easy!).

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

If it's too hot to even turn your oven on but you need a potluck dessert, look no further than this no-bake treat.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

This first-lady favorite dessert is one of our go-to desserts for feeding a crowd.

Coca-Cola Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Coca-Cola Cake

If you're attending a potluck with little ones, you should do the honors of introducing them to this vintage favorite dessert.

Lemon-Almond Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Lemon-Almond Bars

If you're a diehard lemon bar lover, you'll enjoy this twist on the classic.

Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

Sprigs of fresh rosemary are a festive garnish if you're making this trifle for a holiday party.

Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Chocolate-Caramel Cookie Cups

These cookie cups will stand apart from the usual spread of cookies and bars, and you can make this dough ahead to save you time the day of your potluck.

Blond Texas Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Blond Texas Sheet Cake

This easy twist on a classic Texas Sheet Cake starts with a box of cake mix to save you time.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle

This beautiful trifle is perfect for a holiday potluck when you need a crowd-pleasing dessert.

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Ground cinnamon and ginger give classic pecan pie a welcome zing in this big-batch recipe.

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

These little lemon bits are filled with raspberry jam for a fruity punch, and this recipe makes a ton of them for even your biggest potluck.

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Mini Confetti Cakes

These sweet little cakes will wow everyone at your spring potluck.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Give your brownies a welcome fall twist with this unique recipe that's perfect for a Thanksgiving potluck.

Mississippi Mud Cake

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Mississippi Mud Cake

This classic Southern sheet cake has never been turned down at a potluck.

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

These cookies couldn't be stuffed with more sweetness if we tried.

Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Pecan Pie Bars

If your crowd is too big to feast on a pecan pie, make it in bar form so everyone can enjoy.

Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling Torie Cox

Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes

Beets are a natural way to dye your favorite sweets a luscious red, and no one will be able to taste the difference.

