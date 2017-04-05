Our Easiest-Ever Fall Desserts

Fall is a favorite time in the South to bake desserts. The days are shorter, and the temperature outside becomes more manageable, so you can fire up the oven without running everyone out of the house. Along with homemade bread, bakers love to pull out their pedestal cake stands and create mile-high layer cakes this time of the year. But, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to bake a fabulous fall dessert.

With a bit of prep and hands-on time, the following recipes for easy fall cakes and fall pies can be in the oven in no time, most baking while you and your family sit down to a satisfying dinner. So, pick up some apples, pecans, and sweet potatoes from your market and start baking an easy fall dessert.