54 Easy Dessert Recipes You Can Make in One Bowl
Baking can be complicated. Whether you're trying to get those cake layers perfectly flat, figure out the science behind baking soda versus baking powder, or guess how high to fill that Bundt pan so it doesn't overflow, preparing dessert can get confusing. Luckily, you now have some of the easiest dessert recipes up your sleeve. From no-bake cookies to summer cobblers and decadent pound cakes, these easy recipes are totally doable for chefs of any level. If you need a recipe in a hurry, these favorites won't let you down. Quick cleanup, foolproof methods, and simple ingredient lists—the answer to all your baking woes.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Rich dark chocolate mixed with bourbon and espresso make this recipe our favorite grown-up brownie ever.
Pecan Crunch Tart
Layers of fluffy phyllo dough surround this sweet, gooey filling that can be served warm or at room temperature for parties.
Rum Balls
Originally published in 1993, we haven't spent a holiday season without making these since.
Nutter Butter®-Banana Pudding Trifle
This easy trifle is delicious with a hint of peanut putter from the cookies.
Martina McBride's Chocolate Cake
If you have a chocolate lover in the family, this is the easiest chocolate cake recipe they need.
Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake
Not only is this cake made in just one bowl, it requires just two ingredients: angel food cake mix and a can of crushed pineapple. It really couldn't be easier. For extra flavor and presentation points, frost it with whipped topping and decorate with fruit or sprinkles.
Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
You don't even have to turn the oven on to whip up this delicious treat with just one bowl!
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
This cool treat is perfect for a hot summer afternoon.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Ground cinnamon and ginger give classic pecan pie a welcome twist—in big-batch bar form!
No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies
Waste no time preheating the oven with this festive treat.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
These mini delights are great for cocktail parties or luncheons with serve-yourself dessert tables, and they're so easy to make.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
When we say easy, we mean easy! Make use of fresh blackberries this summer with this quick treat.
Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
This fudge recipe was first submitted in 1984, and we've loved it ever since. Candied cherries are a festive garnish for the holidays.
Cheesecake Tarts
This simple and sweet dessert looks beautiful topped with a variety of fresh fruit.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
This old-school favorite came around in the era of desperation pies, and we're still making it today.
Coconut Pudding
Top these coconut pudding cups with whatever festive toppings you have on hand for pretty presentation.
Turtle Trifle
This recipe uses store-bought ingredients like frozen pie and caramel topping to cut down on prep time.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
During the holidays, these are the best bite-sized treats to give as hostess gifts.
So Good Brownies
If you're in need of a go-to easy brownie recipe, save this one.
Shaker Lemon Pie
You can thank the Junior League of Charleston, West Virginia, for this old-school pie that uses every bit of the lemon—peels, too.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe
These peanut butter cookies only require four ingredients and a few minutes to throw together, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth as quickly and easily as possible.
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
How fun are these mini pecan pie bites for a cocktail party?
Million Dollar Pound Cake
With just seven pantry staple ingredients, you can make one of our all-time favorite pound cake recipes.
Chocolate Banana Puddings
If you need a super-quick, kid-friendly dessert, these pudding cups come together with store-bought ingredients.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Fresh apple pie, made in your cast-iron skillet from start to finish. It just doesn't get better than that!
Best-Ever Brownies
These fudgy brownies truly are the best ever, and the recipe makes 2 ½ dozen so everyone can experience them.
Seven-Layer Cookies
This sweet recipe was the first-ever bar cookie featured in Southern Living. It's so easy, that you basically just stack the ingredients up and bake it!
Pumpkin Fudge
Enjoy fall flavor with an easy as (pumpkin) pie fudge recipe.
Classic Chess Pie
A Southern staple, chess pie is simple and sweet, which is all we need in a dessert.
Pecan Pie Bars
If you love pecan pie but need a recipe that feeds a crowd, here you go!
Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
During the holiday season, these cute cookies are so much fun to make with the kids to give to classmates.
Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars
With just one bite of these luscious bars, you'll be transported on a tropical vacation.
Freezer Peach Pie
You can keep this fresh peach pie filling in your freezer for up to six months for when you need a last-minute dessert or have a serious craving.
Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls
Bourbon adds a spirited kick to these rich fudge balls.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
We named this recipe "easiest ever," and it holds up to it—trust us.
Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Toasted oats elevated your usual oatmeal cookie in this favorite recipe from our November 1992 issue.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Although we prefer this recipe with fresh summer peaches, you can make it with frozen if you have a major craving in the off-season.
Cranberry-Apple Pie
This delicious fall pie will make your house smell amazing when you bake it.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
You can enjoy this beautiful pound cake with your morning coffee or as a pretty luncheon dessert.
Chocolate Parfaits
The kids will love this quick dessert.
Fudge Pie
Every chocolate lover has to have a good fudge pie recipe in their collection.
Ambrosia Meringue Trifles
Bring vintage ambrosia back to the table in a fun way with these mini trifles.
Mini Pecan Pies
Instead of standing at the dessert table to slice, make these mini pecan pies for easy serving.
Peach Cobbler
With this easy recipe, the slow cooker has dessert handled.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Even Mama won't realize these classic chocolate chip cookies are vegan.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
You can have decadent pecan pie right from your cast-iron skillet.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
This first-lady approved dessert has had our hearts for years.
Bourbon-Pecan Ice Cream
You don't even need an ice-cream maker to enjoy this homemade treat.
June- Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie
This pretty summer treat will be the star of the party.
Two-Step Pound Cake
This pound cake really is as easy as mixing the ingredients together and baking them.
Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding
Seriously quick, seriously tasty! This banana pudding recipe isn't from scratch, but it's perfect if you're short on time.
Red-and-White Meringue Kisses
This recipe was created as a Valentine's treat, but you can change up the food coloring color to suit any holiday.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
How could pecan pie get any better? Add chocolate and bourbon and then see.
Mocha Pudding Cake
For this pudding cake, simply put all the ingredients in your slow cooker and let it do the baking. We recommend serving it warm with a cold scoop of ice cream.