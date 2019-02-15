54 Easy Dessert Recipes You Can Make in One Bowl

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: OXMOOR HOUSE

Baking can be complicated. Whether you're trying to get those cake layers perfectly flat, figure out the science behind baking soda versus baking powder, or guess how high to fill that Bundt pan so it doesn't overflow, preparing dessert can get confusing. Luckily, you now have some of the easiest dessert recipes up your sleeve. From no-bake cookies to summer cobblers and decadent pound cakes, these easy recipes are totally doable for chefs of any level. If you need a recipe in a hurry, these favorites won't let you down. Quick cleanup, foolproof methods, and simple ingredient lists—the answer to all your baking woes.

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Rich dark chocolate mixed with bourbon and espresso make this recipe our favorite grown-up brownie ever.

Pecan Crunch Tart

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Pecan Crunch Tart

Layers of fluffy phyllo dough surround this sweet, gooey filling that can be served warm or at room temperature for parties.

Rum Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Rum Balls

Originally published in 1993, we haven't spent a holiday season without making these since.

Nutter Butter®-Banana Pudding Trifle

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Nutter Butter®-Banana Pudding Trifle

This easy trifle is delicious with a hint of peanut putter from the cookies.

Martina McBride's Chocolate Cake

Credit: OXMOOR HOUSE

Recipe: Martina McBride's Chocolate Cake

If you have a chocolate lover in the family, this is the easiest chocolate cake recipe they need.

Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake

Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Recipe: Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake

Not only is this cake made in just one bowl, it requires just two ingredients: angel food cake mix and a can of crushed pineapple. It really couldn't be easier. For extra flavor and presentation points, frost it with whipped topping and decorate with fruit or sprinkles.

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

You don't even have to turn the oven on to whip up this delicious treat with just one bowl!

Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

This cool treat is perfect for a hot summer afternoon.

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Ground cinnamon and ginger give classic pecan pie a welcome twist—in big-batch bar form!

No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies

Credit: Romulo Yanes

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies

Waste no time preheating the oven with this festive treat.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

These mini delights are great for cocktail parties or luncheons with serve-yourself dessert tables, and they're so easy to make.

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

When we say easy, we mean easy! Make use of fresh blackberries this summer with this quick treat.

Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge

This fudge recipe was first submitted in 1984, and we've loved it ever since. Candied cherries are a festive garnish for the holidays.

Cheesecake Tarts

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Cheesecake Tarts

This simple and sweet dessert looks beautiful topped with a variety of fresh fruit.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

This old-school favorite came around in the era of desperation pies, and we're still making it today.

Coconut Pudding

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut Pudding

Top these coconut pudding cups with whatever festive toppings you have on hand for pretty presentation.

Turtle Trifle

Credit: John O'Hagan; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Turtle Trifle

This recipe uses store-bought ingredients like frozen pie and caramel topping to cut down on prep time.

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

During the holidays, these are the best bite-sized treats to give as hostess gifts.

So Good Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: So Good Brownies

If you're in need of a go-to easy brownie recipe, save this one.

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

You can thank the Junior League of Charleston, West Virginia, for this old-school pie that uses every bit of the lemon—peels, too.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

These peanut butter cookies only require four ingredients and a few minutes to throw together, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth as quickly and easily as possible.

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

How fun are these mini pecan pie bites for a cocktail party?

Million Dollar Pound Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake

With just seven pantry staple ingredients, you can make one of our all-time favorite pound cake recipes.

Chocolate Banana Puddings

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings

If you need a super-quick, kid-friendly dessert, these pudding cups come together with store-bought ingredients.

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Fresh apple pie, made in your cast-iron skillet from start to finish. It just doesn't get better than that!

Best-Ever Brownies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Best-Ever Brownies

These fudgy brownies truly are the best ever, and the recipe makes 2 ½ dozen so everyone can experience them.

Seven-Layer Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Seven-Layer Cookies

This sweet recipe was the first-ever bar cookie featured in Southern Living. It's so easy, that you basically just stack the ingredients up and bake it!

Pumpkin Fudge

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Pumpkin Fudge

Enjoy fall flavor with an easy as (pumpkin) pie fudge recipe.

Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

A Southern staple, chess pie is simple and sweet, which is all we need in a dessert.

Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you love pecan pie but need a recipe that feeds a crowd, here you go!

Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

During the holiday season, these cute cookies are so much fun to make with the kids to give to classmates.

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

With just one bite of these luscious bars, you'll be transported on a tropical vacation.

Freezer Peach Pie

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Freezer Peach Pie

You can keep this fresh peach pie filling in your freezer for up to six months for when you need a last-minute dessert or have a serious craving.

Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls

Bourbon adds a spirited kick to these rich fudge balls.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

We named this recipe "easiest ever," and it holds up to it—trust us.

Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Toasted oats elevated your usual oatmeal cookie in this favorite recipe from our November 1992 issue.

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Although we prefer this recipe with fresh summer peaches, you can make it with frozen if you have a major craving in the off-season.

Cranberry-Apple Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Pie

This delicious fall pie will make your house smell amazing when you bake it.

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

You can enjoy this beautiful pound cake with your morning coffee or as a pretty luncheon dessert.

Chocolate Parfaits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits

The kids will love this quick dessert.

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

Every chocolate lover has to have a good fudge pie recipe in their collection.

Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

Bring vintage ambrosia back to the table in a fun way with these mini trifles.

Mini Pecan Pies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies

Instead of standing at the dessert table to slice, make these mini pecan pies for easy serving.

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

With this easy recipe, the slow cooker has dessert handled.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Even Mama won't realize these classic chocolate chip cookies are vegan.

Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

You can have decadent pecan pie right from your cast-iron skillet.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

This first-lady approved dessert has had our hearts for years.

Bourbon-Pecan Ice Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bourbon-Pecan Ice Cream

You don't even need an ice-cream maker to enjoy this homemade treat.

June- Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Melba Ice-Cream Pie

This pretty summer treat will be the star of the party.

Two-Step Pound Cake

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Two-Step Pound Cake

This pound cake really is as easy as mixing the ingredients together and baking them.

Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

Credit: Van Chaplin, Charles Walton IV

Recipe: Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

Seriously quick, seriously tasty! This banana pudding recipe isn't from scratch, but it's perfect if you're short on time.

Red-and-White Meringue Kisses

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red-and-White Meringue Kisses

This recipe was created as a Valentine's treat, but you can change up the food coloring color to suit any holiday.

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

How could pecan pie get any better? Add chocolate and bourbon and then see.

Mocha Pudding Cake

Recipe: Mocha Pudding Cake

For this pudding cake, simply put all the ingredients in your slow cooker and let it do the baking. We recommend serving it warm with a cold scoop of ice cream.

