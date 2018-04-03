9x13 Dessert Wonders That'll Seriously Wow Any Crowd
Try as we might, we've yet to find a handier sidekick in the kitchen than our 9x13 baking dish. From glorious breakfast bakes to hearty dinner casseroles, this pan shows off its skills on a daily basis. For Southern hostesses, the 13x9 is nothing less than essential when it comes to churning out delicious, crowd-pleasing desserts that make simple look intricate and easy look laborious. Whether you're packing fresh summer berries and peaches into a warm, gooey cobbler, or frosting a moist single-layer sheet cake with envious ease, you always have a trick up your sleeve as long as you have a 13x9 on the counter. If you're in search of delicious desserts for a crowd or quick grab-and-go treats, then check out our easy 9x13 desserts that will wow every occasion.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
This strawberry-speckled sheet cake never disappoints, no matter the occasion. Make this lovely sheet cake for every spring or summer soiree.
Two-Ingredient Pineapple Angel Food Cake
This two-ingredient dessert really couldn't be easier. It comes together in one bowl, bakes in a crowd-feeding 9x13-inch pan, and can be finished off with the simplest of toppings, such as whipped cream, powdered sugar, or fruit. If you keep the angel food cake mix and canned pineapple on hand, this easy dessert comes together at the drop of a hat.
Raspberry "Rhubars"
Wow the crowd with these stunning layered bars that let tangy rhubarb and sweet raspberries come together for a portable, make-ahead dish. Bake these bars for a grab-and-go sensation, and (after chilling) finish by topping with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
It's just not summer in the South without a perfectly baked, bubbly peach cobbler, and this recipe gets a great added nuttiness from pecans that cut the sweet and tart flavor perfectly. The 13x9 dish makes sure there's plenty to go around, though it'll still be gone in a snap.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
This old-fashioned delicacy uses our ever-versatile Duke's mayonnaise to make your fluffiest, most moist sheet cake ever. This transportable 13x9 recipe makes your life just a little easier.
Praline Bread Pudding
This dish literally oozes sweet Southern indulgence. The delicious homemade Praline Sauce takes classic bread pudding to new heights. Serve generous helpings in petite clear dishes to showcase the layers of gooey praline goodness.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Fresh blackberries and bright, sweet peaches come together in a grab-and-go version of a classic dessert; but it's the crunchy, streusel-like topping with roasted glazed pecans that really finishes off the perfect summer bars.
Buttermilk-Glazed Cherry Sheet Cake
This sweet, but not too sweet, sheet cake works for everything from laidback cookouts to elegant afternoon teas. To keep the balance of tart and sweet going, it's packed with bursting fruit and topped with an incredible buttermilk glaze.
Death by Caramel Bars
That doesn't sound like the worst way to go. Pockets of gooey caramel are the stars of these showy bar cookies. Packed with chopped chocolate-coated caramel-peanut nougat bars and uncooked regular oats, this dessert gets the ultimate finishing touch with dulce de leche.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Take a favorite refreshing Southern beverage, the Arnold Palmer, and let it head up the summer cookout dessert table. For festive events such as the Masters or Kentucky Derby, spin this into a tipsy cake by substituting up to two tablespoons of vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.
Luscious Lemon Bars
This classic confection is always a favorite at luncheons, showers, and even barbecues. Even better: You can make this recipe up to one month ahead and freeze.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
This vanilla-flavored cornmeal batter gives the perfect not-too-sweet base for the topping of fresh berries and plums. Cover with some freshly whipped cream when serving for a sweet finish.
German Chocolate Pecan Bars
These sweet and nutty bars combine the amazing flavors of both pecan pie and German chocolate cake for an indulgent treat that'll blow your brownies right out of the water.
Key Lime Bars with Macadamia Crust
Transform this tart delight from pie to bars for a refreshing grab-and-go summer treat. Macadamias help make a perfect nutty crust for the creamy filling. Dust them with grated lime rind for a picture-perfect finish.
Coca-Cola Cake
Coca-Cola, with its richly sweet syrup and magical bubbly brew, is the not-so-secret ingredient that gives this classic Southern cake its moist and tender texture.
Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
A lemony apple-cherry filling makes this cobbler burst with color and flavor, while buttery biscuit dough rolled with almonds and brown sugar makes for a pretty pinwheel crust.
Bayou Brownies
More gooey butter cake than chocolatey brownie, these bars will disappear quicker than any other dessert at your potluck or party. A sweet cream cheese topping and pecans give an indulgently sweet flavor, while yellow cake mix makes the recipe easy and convenient to whip up in a pinch.
Patchwork Cobbler
Show off your summer fruits with this beautifully comforting patchwork cobbler packed full with peaches, plums, and blueberries. A sugar-crusted pastry topping balances the fruity tartness and makes it just picture-perfect.
Apple Hello Dolly Bars
This sweet-salty treat is always a hit at Southern potlucks or tailgates, and this recipe gives a fresh twist to the original Hello Dolly Bars recipe by using chopped apples, butterscotch morsels, and plenty of crunchy pecans and toasted coconut.
Winter Blackberry Cobbler
There's nothing that can warm you up on a chilly winter night better than fresh-out-of-the-oven blackberry cobbler. Whether you made sure to freeze some of your blackberries while they were in season, or picked up some at the grocery store, frozen berries make this recipe easy to whip up for any occasion.
Lemon-Almond Bars
These sweet lemony bars are made of three delicious layers: a buttery crust, zesty ginger-lemon filling, and warm nutty top. We recommend lining the pan with foil before beginning with the dough in order to make your cleanup a breeze.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Enter: The most versatile and delectable base for desserts aplenty. Cut into squares for tea-time petit fours, frost generously for a sheet cake, or bake in a round angel food pan to serve up with some strawberries and cream.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Get festive this fall with these swirled brownies. Pumpkin and chocolate lovers alike won't have any complaints!
Strawberry-Lemon Shortbread Bars
Three deliciously sweet-tart layers form these elegant bar cookies. Shortbread, strawberry preserves, and cheesecake make up the lemony layered treat that we love to dress up with a dollop of whipped cream.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Make and serve this dessert in your 13x9 baking pan for ultimate ease. A simple spiced cream cheese frosting topped with toffee bits makes this sheet cake look and taste amazing.
Coconut Sheet Cake
A towering layered coconut cake can seem a bit daunting, but this tropical-flavored 13x9 sheet cake makes the process insanely easy. Covered in coconut, this moist cake goes perfectly with our recipe for coconut-cream cheese frosting.
Kitchen Sink Brownies
Go ahead and throw everything in—sound good? These decadent brownies are packed full of cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, chopped candy bars, chocolate morsels, white chocolate morsels, and pecan pieces. That's a whole lot of deliciousness.
Pecan Pie Bars
Inspired by the fall staple, pecan pie, these bars give a grab-and-go alternative for any occasion. After tasting these chewy bars, you might not want to go back to the old pie dish.