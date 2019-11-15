27 Dairy-Free Desserts Every Guest Can Enjoy
For those of us without food allergies or intolerances, it can be hard to understand how difficult restricted diets can be, especially in the South. When you think of the beloved dishes of our region, decadent comfort foods like fried chicken, casseroles, towering layer cakes, and cobblers come to mind. Unfortunately for our waistlines and anyone with allergies or sensitivities, many Southern foods aren't exactly inclusive for most diets. Whether you're lactose-intolerant, vegan, or choose to stay dairy-free for other reasons, we've got plenty of dairy-free recipes that ensure you can still indulge in the Southern food you love. These dairy-free desserts are just as delicious as their butter-laden counterparts, and even Mama won't notice the difference. Even if no one in your immediate family has a dairy sensitivity or allergy, it's important to keep in mind when hosting. If you're in charge of Thanksgiving or the neighborhood's monthly dinner party, a gracious host always asks about allergies or dietary restrictions before the big event. You don't want any guest feeling ousted or awkward because he or she can't enjoy the beautiful spread you've prepared. With these easy dairy-free dessert recipes, no one will have to go without something sweet at the end of a meal.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
This dairy-free and gluten-free dessert will be the most beautiful star of your holiday dinner.
Spiced Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
No one at the holiday table will realize this silky-smooth pie is different from last year's, and your dairy-intolerant guests will thank you.
Peppermint Divinity
We gave the classic divinity recipe you remember from Grandma's a festive touch with peppermint.
Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti
This treat combines the best of old-school ambrosia and buttery biscotti for a dippable delight that's delicious with your afternoon coffee.
Angel Food Cake
This light-as-air cake is the perfect fluffy finale for your meal. Top with our festive Sparkling Cranberries or any red or green fruit for Christmas.
Pear Pie
The filling of this pie is dairy-free, but be sure to buy your own refrigerated pie crusts or use our Coconut Pie Crust for a completely dairy-free dessert.
Red-and-White Meringue Kisses
Add a kiss of holiday cheer to the dessert table with these pretty but simple meringues.
Easiest Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe
It doesn't get simpler than this classic four-ingredient cookie recipe. It makes the perfect after-school project for the kids.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
These adorable apple pies make a great treat for kids (no mess!) or on-the-go adventures.
Grandma's Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies
This dairy-free cookie recipe has been in one editor's family for generations, and they're so delicious, they'll become a part of your family's Christmas traditions, too.
Spiced Coconut-Cherry Mold
There's nothing like an old-school gelatin salad to get everyone in the nostalgic holiday spirit, and unlike Grandma's lime creation, this one is actually beautiful and delicious.
Toasted Coconut Hot Chocolate
No one at your White Elephant party will know that this rich, chocolatey sipper is actually dairy-free!
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Even Santa can go dairy-free this Christmas with this classic chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Apple Cranberry Pie
The filling of this seasonal pie is totally dairy-free, but be sure to use store-bought refrigerated pie dough or make our Coconut Pie Crust homemade for a fully dairy-free dessert.
Orange Palmiers
With just four ingredients, you can serve up these festive, gorgeous holiday cookies to guests.
Vegan Brownies
This holiday season, serve fudgy, extra-chocolatey brownies that every guest can swoon over.
Apple Bread
Make one loaf for your family and give one as a sweet hostess gift.
Our Best Homemade Marshmallows
Perfect atop a warm mug of hot chocolate on Christmas Eve, these fluffy marshmallows would also make precious homemade gifts in a mug with hot chocolate mix.
Shaker Lemon Pie
This old-school Junior League recipe is a fun, dairy-free way to showcase winter citrus at your holiday.
Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote
You can top these Instagram-ready meringues with whatever fruit is in season.
Christmas Snow Salad
This recipe from our November 1982 issue has all the old-school, jiggly charm you could ask for from a congealed salad.
Rustic Plum Tart
This fresh fruit tart adds beautiful color to your dessert table.
Vegan Banana Bread
If you didn't think classic banana bread could taste amazing without dairy, think again.
Freezer Peach Pie
This summer, save the best of the season and you'll have a freezer full of pie fillings waiting to be enjoyed just as you're missing fresh summer peaches.
Wreath Macaroons
You only need a few ingredients to bake these adorable holiday cookies that the kids will love to make with you.
Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting
Frosting is usually full of dairy, but this pretty topping isn't!
Fig-and-Raspberry Cobbler
Most cobblers are topped with butter before going in the oven, so your dairy-free friends will be excited to learn this one is safe to eat.