27 Dairy-Free Desserts Every Guest Can Enjoy

For those of us without food allergies or intolerances, it can be hard to understand how difficult restricted diets can be, especially in the South. When you think of the beloved dishes of our region, decadent comfort foods like fried chicken, casseroles, towering layer cakes, and cobblers come to mind. Unfortunately for our waistlines and anyone with allergies or sensitivities, many Southern foods aren't exactly inclusive for most diets. Whether you're lactose-intolerant, vegan, or choose to stay dairy-free for other reasons, we've got plenty of dairy-free recipes that ensure you can still indulge in the Southern food you love. These dairy-free desserts are just as delicious as their butter-laden counterparts, and even Mama won't notice the difference. Even if no one in your immediate family has a dairy sensitivity or allergy, it's important to keep in mind when hosting. If you're in charge of Thanksgiving or the neighborhood's monthly dinner party, a gracious host always asks about allergies or dietary restrictions before the big event. You don't want any guest feeling ousted or awkward because he or she can't enjoy the beautiful spread you've prepared. With these easy dairy-free dessert recipes, no one will have to go without something sweet at the end of a meal.