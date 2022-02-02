Texas Blood Donors Can Get Free Girl Scout Cookies This Month
On the heels of National Blood Donor Month and Krispy Kreme's free dozen deal in partnership the American Red Cross, a Texas-based chain of blood donation centers is following suit with a sweet treat of their own.
This month, We Are Blood centers and mobile blood drives are giving out free boxes of Girl Scout cookies to those who donate blood, while supplies last. The Central Texas sites are stocked with boxes of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties (also known as Tagalongs), Caramel deLites (or Samosas), and 2022's debut flavor Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired chocolate cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt.
On January 11, The American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis, calling for all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. Since then, severe weather across the country has cancelled hundreds of blood drives, further disrupting normal donation supplies and exacerbating the shortage.
If you live in Texas and are ready to contribute, donor center locations include North Lamar, South Austin, and Round Rock. Schedule an appointment or find a full list mobile donation sites here.
P.S. Calories don't count when they're for a good cause!