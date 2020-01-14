40 Party Cookie Recipes For Every Occasion
There are lots of fan-favorite cookie recipes out there—some are chocolaty; others are nutty. Although everyone might have a different opinion on what makes a truly decadent cookie, it often includes rich nodes, unique textures, and unexpected flavor combinations. We gathered our highly-prized cookie recipes that will fit any and every occasion. Holiday cookie swap? Bring Cheesecake Cookies. School bake sale? Whip up a batch of Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies. Trying to impress your in-laws? Bake some Homemade Pralines (and maybe serve a bottle of their favorite wine). With this paramount list of our best party cookies, there's a recipe for everyone to love.
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies
Short on flour and short on time? These decadent chocolate flourless cookies will be your next dessert fix.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crushed pecans add a crunchy texture to these extra rich chocolate chip cookies.
Homemade Pralines
Every Southerner needs a trusty praline recipe and ours is simply award worthy.
Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
Outlined in red and green sprinkles and filled with crushed pecans, these Southern cookies are as festive as they come.
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
If you're in a time crunch, this 4-ingredient cookie recipe is here to save the day.
Cheesecake Cookies
Heavenly cheesecake was our inspiration for these buttery and creamy bite-sized treats.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
A staple in Granny's kitchen, these Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies belong on your cookie short list.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Cookie-crazed or brownie-lover? Why not get the best of both worlds with these hybrid crinkle cookies.
Coconut Cookies
With ribbons of shredded coconut and flakes of sea salt, these crispy cookies fulfill our sweet tooth.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Filled with lemon and raspberry jam, these cookies are a light and refreshing treat against the crowded dessert spread.
Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
We're not saying we reinvented the sugar cookie, but we did make it richer with the addition of brown sugar and a nectarous frosting.
Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
Going to a cookie swap this holiday season? Bake these festive and cheerful Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies.
Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
We elevated the traditional butter cookie by adding in bits of dried cranberries and orange zest.
Dark Chocolate-Ginger-Molasses Cookies
This recipe calls for double the chocolate in the batter, making it our most indulgent cookie yet.
No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies
One bite of these crumbly, chocolate cookies and you'll be hooked. We'd even go as far as to say that the old-fashioned oats make them verifiably healthy.
Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
No baking expertise necessary to whip up these cake-like chocolate cookies.
Pecan Tassies
Savory to the last bite. These pecan tassies are filled with buttery, nutty, and tangy flavors.
Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
The simple act of toasting the pecans and oats before adding them to the batter, transforms this cookie into an all-star treat.
Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
No one can resist the buttery flavor that shortbread cookies provide and to top it off, these treats are packed with delicious toasted pecans.
Apple Pie Cookies
With a sweet cinnamon sugar icing these apple pie cookies have shed new light on the classic apple pie.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Made with two types of chocolate, these chocolate chip cookies are anything but ordinary.
Cranberry-Almond Cookies
Cranberry-adorned, these sensational cookies make a vibrant splash on the dessert table.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
Create a batch of these pecan-studded cookies for your next winter gathering.
Kitchen Sink Cookies
Everything we love from chocolate chips to potato chips piled into one jam-packed treat.
Spritz Cookies
In order to bake these festive holiday treats, you must be a rule-breaker baker. Ditch the parchment paper and place dough on an ungreased baking pan (an important note for the Spritz Cookies to take their shape).
Cathedral Window Cookies
These bright, no-bake cookies are adored by all and famously make their appearance at church potlucks.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies
An irresistible mixture of peanut butter and chocolate makes its pairing debut as indulgent Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Pecan Sandies
Not your average shortbread cookie, these firm yet crumbly Pecan Sandies are loaded with pecans.
Peppermint Divinity
I'm dreaming of a Peppermint Divinity Christmas. Make these peppermint-adorned snowball look-alikes this holiday season.
Snowflake Sugar Cookies
These classic sugar cookies are intricate by design, but easy enough to make for first-time cookie decorators.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
Buttermilk is the secret ingredient that makes these pralines ultra-rich.
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
These one-of-a-kind loaded cookies are First Lady approved.
Ambrosia Macaroons
We transformed Grandma's famous ambrosia into bite-sized treats.
Molasses Crinkles
Loaded with a medley of heavenly spices, these cookies deserve an appearance at the holiday cookie swap.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Fall is calling and these delicious Pumpkin Spice Cookies are on the menu.
Belgian Spice Cookies
Bite into these spice-filled and sugary cookies. Decorate these treats for the holidays with a snowflake stencil and powdered sugar.
Marble Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles are delicious as it is, but with the addition of cocoa powder these Marble Snickerdoodles have just become extraordinary.
Pecan Cranberry Shortbread
Dried cranberries add a complementary fruity taste to these treasured cookies.
Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
Crispy on the exterior and ooey gooey on the interior can only mean one thing—a skillet was used to create this cookie masterpiece.