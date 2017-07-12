You've Probably Been Overbaking Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft and chewy cookie lovers, take note. This tip will change your chocolate chip cookie game.

Invented in 1938 by restauranteur Ruth Wakefield of the Toll House restaurant in Whitman, Massachusetts, the chocolate chip cookie was created strictly as an accompaniment to ice cream. It would soon rival apple pie as the favorite dessert for Americans. Chocolate chip cookies are a matter of personal preference, and whether you need a crispy or soft cookie, it cannot be argued that a combo of both is what cookie perfection is all about.

Cookie Preferences

The cookie must have crisp, golden, buttery edges that shatter in my mouth, a gooey, tender center that makes your eyes roll back in my head, and plenty of pockets of melty dark chocolate throughout. Bonus points for a little flaky salt on top. I would choose a "perfect" chocolate cookie over any fancy dessert any day.

Basically, I like my chocolate chip cookies on the softer side. I won't turn down a cookie with a fluffy, cake-like texture, or one that snaps cleanly into two pieces, but the cookie of my dreams is somewhere in the middle of these two extremes. If you agree, and can't quite nail that perfect texture when you make chocolate chip cookies from scratch, take a closer look at your favorite recipe's bake time.

Don't Over Bake Your Cookie

Many chocolate chip recipes, including our All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies, include a range of baking times. Our recipe calls for the cookies to be baked at 350˚ for 10 to 14 minutes, or "until desired degree of doneness." If you're an experienced chocolate chip cookie baker, you can probably tell the desired degree of doneness just by the aroma of the cookies baking. But if you're not a pro, what does that mean?

If like me, you're a fan of tender centers, err on the side of underbaking. After about 10 minutes, the cookies should be golden brown around the edges but still soft in the centers. The cookies will continue to cook a bit on the hot cookie sheet if you leave them there for one or two minutes before transfering them to a cooling rack. Or if you think the cookies are perfectly baked straight from the oven, transfer them to a cooling rack immediately. Of course, if you're a fan of crispy cookies, let the cookies bake a little longer, about 14 minutes. Either way, eat 'em while they're still warm for maximum happiness.

All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 (12-oz.) packages semisweet chocolate morsels

Parchment paper

Directions

Step 1. Preheat oven to 350°. Beat butter and sugars at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Add eggs and 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, beating until blended.

Step 2. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating just until blended. Beat in morsels just until combined. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Step 3. Bake at 350° for 10 to 14 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove to wire racks, and cool completely (about 15 minutes).

Cookie Variations

All sorts of goodies can be added to Rebecca's recipe to create other signature cookies. Here are a few of our staff favorites.

Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Cookies: Prepare recipe as directed, beating in 2 cups coarsely crushed pretzel sticks with morsels.

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cookies: Substitute 1 (12-oz.) package white chocolate morsels, 1 (6-oz.) package sweetened dried cranberries, and 1 cup pistachios for chocolate morsels. Proceed as directed.

White Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Cookies: Prepare recipe as directed, beating in 1 (7-oz.) bag white chocolate-covered mini pretzel twists, coarsely crushed, with morsels.

Almond-Toffee Cookies: Substitute 6 (4-oz.) chopped chocolate-covered toffee candy bars and 1 1/2 cups toasted slivered almonds for chocolate morsels. Proceed as directed.

Turtle Cookies: Substitute 1 (7-oz.) package milk chocolate-caramel-pecan clusters, coarsely chopped, and 1 (12-oz.) package dark chocolate morsels for semisweet chocolate morsels. Proceed as directed. Note: For testing purposes only, we used Nestlé Turtles.