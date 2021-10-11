Nestlé Toll House Has Four New Holiday Cookie Flavors

The holidays are coming and as you prepare to greet that season you may be thinking about all the baking that traditionally comes with it. That may mean visions of jam-filled stars, cornflake wreaths, gingersnaps, or dozens of other Christmas cookies dancing through your head. But if you don't have the time or energy to put together a cookie spread worthy of Buckingham Palace, that doesn't mean you can't have cookies.

This year, Nestlé is making it easier than ever to get holiday cookies into outstretched hands and hungry mouths. The cookie company is releasing four new types of easy-to-make, ready-to-bake cookie dough packs in fun holiday flavors. That means fresh-baked cookies no matter how busy your schedule might be. You will always be ready for a Hallmark movie marathon or maybe you'll skip the from scratch cookies for Santa this year. We think the big guy will approve of these flavor options.

First, Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough are made with a decadent cocoa cookie dough studded with red-and-white minty chunks.

Then, a favorite Southern dessert gets the cookie treatment in the Red Velvet Cookie Dough. This vibrant red cookie dough completes the nod to the traditional cake with cream cheese frosting-inspired white morsels folded into each cookie.

Snow Day Cookie Dough combines sugar cookie dough with white morsels and topped with snowflake sprinkles and sugar crystals.

If you prefer something slightly more classic, there is also a gingerbread option, complete with adorable holiday sprinkles with Christmas trees and gingerbread men.

Earlier this year the cookie giants also released Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More, a package containing milk chocolate morsels, swirled peppermint squares and mini marshmallows ready to be whipped into your own creations, stirred into your hot chocolate, or just as a snack on the couch—we won't tell!

