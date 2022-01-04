The Baker-Approved Secret To Making Perfectly Round Cookies Every Time

There's nothing in life that can't be made a little bit happier with a warm cookie: a stressful day, a fun day, and definitely a so-so day. It's really as simple as that. What type of cookie you make is up for deliberation, and we've got plenty of inspiration, from our chewy Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies to Laura Bush's reader-favorite Cowboy Cookies to our ultra-decadent Fudgy Flourless Chocolate Cookies. We don't turn our noses up at store-bought dough, either. Sometimes, you just don't have time. A cookie is still a cookie!

More often than not, homemade cookies are for our own and our loved ones' enjoyment, and so we most likely don't care how they look—as long as they taste good, right? However, for the times when we're making cookies for a bake sale, potluck, shower, holiday, or to give as food gifts, we want to put the cookies' best appearance forward. For that, there are baker-approved tricks, the most genius of which is how to get a perfectly round cookie after it's already been baked. No more lamenting on how your round dough became wonky blobs!

Trusted by many home-baking bloggers and kitchen professionals, this method is surprisingly basic and pretty foolproof. The only catch is that you have to do it immediately after taking the cookies out of the oven, while they're still warm and pliable. All you need is a round cookie cutter (that's larger than the actual cookie), but a large drinking glass can be used in a pinch.

Simply place the cookie cutter around one of the cookies on the baking sheet. (It should be bigger than the cookie, and therefore not cut off any of the edges.) Then, use the cookie cutter to mold the edges of the cookie from uneven to perfectly round, using a swirling motion. Since the cookies are still warm, they're flexible enough to change shape minimally without breaking. You aren't getting rid of any part of the cookie edge. No crumb is left behind!

Warning: The trick does not work when the cookies have cooled, and you'll risk breaking off pieces of cookie. Watch a video demonstration of the technique below. Or here.

Watch how to do the technique with a drinking glass below. Or here.