Decorating cookies is a fun activity for kids of all ages. Here's everything you need to know to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

Over the holidays, we're always looking for fun ways to create new memories with the family. One of the easiest, most rewarding holiday activities? Cookie decorating. Cookie decorating is a fun activity that the whole family can participate in; plus, it leaves you with a surplus of treats to fill your cookie tins. With a bit of flour, a few supplies, and festive sprinkles, your spirited crew will be ready to add a new tradition to the holiday line-up. We're here to help you make the most of time with your family. We've compiled this guide full of tips on how to successfully decorate cookies with the kids this holiday season.

Decorated Christmas Cokies Credit: Getty Images / YinYang

Stock the Right Supplies

To ensure that your home cookie decorating party runs smoothly, you'll need a few supplies. You can order most of these a couple of days in advance on Amazon; for some, we have impromptu substitutions.

When you're mixing the sugar cookie dough and the royal icing, it's really helpful to have a stand mixer. Royal icing takes a good bit of time in the mixer to get shiny and glossy, so it can be difficult to mix by hand. So yes, this is your excuse to break out that KitchenAid (or add one to your Christmas wishlist).

If you'll be piping on your cookies, pull out the piping bags—ziplock bags with the corner snipped off will also work. If not, set out butter knives or small offset spatulas, which you can use to spread the royal icing on the cookies. A box of toothpicks is helpful to smooth out your icing and fill in any areas that haven't been fully flooded (they can also be used to create a cool marbled design—more on that below). And don't forget the sprinkles.

Go-To Recipes

Start your cookie decorating adventure by baking your own sugar cookies—this simple recipe for Easy Sugar Cookies is our go-to. Be sure to commission the kids' help in cutting out your sugar cookies; cut them into circles or use some fun Christmas cookie cutters (you can order a variety pack in Christmas tree, stocking, and candy cane shapes on Amazon).

While your cookies cool, mix the royal icing. Look for a spreadable consistency—if you add too much water, the icing will run off the sides of the cookies.

Next, divide your batch into smaller bowls to mix your colors. To keep things simple with the kids, we recommend sticking to 3 colors for your cookies. Save one-third of the white royal icing, then dye one-third red and another third green for a festive palette. You can, of course, adjust based on your design.

Involve your kids in the baking process or execute it by yourself ahead of time—it's completely up to you.

Decorating Ideas for All Ages

Once you've prepared the supplies, pick your cookie decorating approach. This will depend on the age of the kids you're working with. For the young ones, there's no need to get fussy with piping bags or intricate designs: For kids aged 4 and under, we recommend using a technique that we're calling "spread and sprinkle." Kids 5 to 12 are able to do some design work, like our marbling technique. The older kids may want a bit more of a challenge. For kids 12 and over, make some piped cookie designs.

Simple Sprinkles for Younger Kids

The spread and sprinkle decorating technique couldn't be simpler for kids 4 and under. Once you've baked your sugar cookies, mix up a spreadable, but slightly more firm royal icing for less mess.

First, line the table with newspaper or parchment paper, and set your sugar cookies directly on the table. Next, set out each of your colored icings in its own small bowl with a small offset spatula, spoon, or butter knife. Arrange a selection of sprinkles on the counter.

From here, your kids can decorate their cookies using a spoon (or their fingers) to spread icing and then top them with festive sprinkles. Holiday fun for the little ones really is that easy.

Want a little control over the chaos? Try our recipe for Sprinkle Stocking Cookies.

A Simple Marbling Design

Kids above 5 are ready for a slightly more advanced design. With our marbling technique, all you'll need are a few small casserole dishes (or shallow bowls) and toothpicks.

Mix your royal icing to a spreadable, but slightly looser consistency. Have your kids help you pour all of the different icing colors into a rectangular dish, then swirl to create a marbled pattern. To dip a cookie, hold it face-down between your thumb and pointer finger and dip the surface of the cookie into the icing to lightly cover the top of the cookie. Pull the cookie back up and lightly shake off any excess icing.

Once you've demonstrated the technique to your kids, they can take on the challenge themselves. Decorate with sprinkles for an extra festive touch. For more details on this technique, check out our recipe for Marbled Heart Cookies.

Piped Cookies for the Oldest

Piped cookies are always the star of the show, and with the right supplies, your 12 and up kids can create these stunners themselves. For piped cookies, you will need either piping bags or ziplock bags with the corner snipped off. A tip when using piping bags with kids: Press the royal icing all the way down to the tip of the bag, then twist and tie the open side with a rubber band to keep the icing from bursting out the other end of the bag.

You'll want to mix 2 consistencies of royal icing: Piping-consistency (firmer) and flooding-consistency (looser). Luckily, we have all the information you need on icing consistency, preparing piping bags, and piping techniques in this handy cookie decorating guide.

In search of design inspiration? Our Snowflake Sugar Cookies are wonderfully festive and fun.