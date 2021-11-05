20 Holiday-Shaped Cookies for a Season Full of Kid-Friendly Fun
Making cookies for Santa is a rite of passage for many kids and their parents. After all, who doesn't want to win some last-minute points on the "good" list right at the present drop? You could settle for a classic chocolate chip cookie—Santa won't say no to that—but how about taking it a step further with some easy holiday-shaped sugar cookies? We can bet Saint Nick will appreciate one in his likeness, or that of a sparkling snowflake, and they're sure to stand out in the crowd of cookies he's bound to consume on Christmas Eve. Our kid-friendly cookie recipes come in a myriad of holiday shapes, including Snow Flurries, reindeer, candy canes, and even 3D Christmas trees. Plus, they're easy to assemble and don't require advanced piping skills to make them look spectacular. The kids will have so much fun, they might want to eat all the cookies themselves.
Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies
These easy cookies require just six ingredients, including pre-made frosting. Be sure to stock up on snowflake cookie cutters in varying sizes.
Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
Recipe: Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
No cookie cutters required. Just dye your dough and roll into a log, slice, and bake. Add sprinkles if you (or the kids) so desire.
Snowy Tree Cookies
Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies
It's time to put your star-shaped cookie cutter collection to good use. You'll need them in six sizes to build these fun, 3D trees.
Melted Snowman Cookies
Recipe: Melted Snowman Cookies
They might be a little saggy, but thankfully, appearances aren't indicators of taste.
Candy Cane Cookies
Recipe: Candy Cane Cookies
Thanks to a dose of peppermint extract, these cookies hint at the classic red-and-white candy that signals the coming of the Christmas season. Kids will enjoy an afternoon making these cookies and dunking them in a cup of cocoa.
Sprinkle Stocking Cookies
Recipe: Sprinkle Stocking Cookies
What's almost as fun as a stocking stuffed with gifts? Stockings you can eat, of course. Let the kids choose the sprinkles and personalize their own to eat.
Peace Dove Cookies
Recipe: Peace Dove Cookies
Making these cookies will surely bring peace and goodwill to all the recipients.
Linzer Tree Cookies
Recipe: Linzer Tree Cookies
Let the kids cut the cookies into shapes and poke the holes before baking—but you may want to save the sugar dusting task for yourself.
Reindeer Cookies
Recipe: Reindeer Cookies
Rudolph is pulling into town. Kids will have a blast assembling these Reindeer Cookies—and snacking along the way.
Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Delicate, just like the real thing. Despite their appearance, they're not as difficult as they look. All you'll need is a batch of our Easy Sugar Cookies and Royal Icing to make these jolly cookies.
Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
You may not want the kids to deck the halls with these wreaths, but they are delicious nonetheless.
Five-Ingredient Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Five-Ingredients Sugar Cookies
Only a handful of ingredients makes these tender cookies easy, and a simple icing technique makes them elegant.
Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Recipe: Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Star cookies look extra twinkly with royal icing and fancy gold sprinkles
Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies
Recipe: Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies
Whether served on their own or used as a garnish as shown here on our Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake, pretty, spiced gingerbread cookies are a must-have at Christmas.
Spritz Cookies
Recipe: Spritz Cookies
Want a quick way to make dozens of shaped cookies? Grab a spritz press and knock out dozens of festive wreaths, Christmas trees, and flowers in no time.
Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Hearts
Christmas is all about love, so who says heart-shaped cookies are reserved for Valentines's Day? Pretty pink makes a nice color change-up too.
Holiday Present and Star Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Holiday Present and Star Shortbread Cookies
These charming gift and star cut-outs are perfect for parties, hostess gifts, and Santa.
Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies
Chocolate and spice make a perfect flavor combination in these cheerful cookies.
Apple Pie Cookies
Recipe: Apple Pie Cookies
These tender-crusted mini apple pies will be the hit of your cookie tray.
Chocolate-Gingerbread Christmas Tree Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Gingerbread Christmas Tree Cookies
Put a spin on the traditional gingerbread with this chocolate version. When icing, use plastic bags with the corner snipped off for easy piping and clean up.