20 Classic Cookie Recipes Just Like Your Grandmother Used to Bake

When it comes to baking, a Southern grandmother is the queen in a cloud of flour. Many of us can recall a childhood speckled with grandma's cookies of all kinds, from classic chocolate chip to royally iced sugar (and every recipe in between). We'll be darned if we ever tasted a cookie as good as one of hers, and we'd never admit it if we did. Because, no matter how masterful, they can never truly measure up to her magic. Southerners are a loyal bunch, and we'll be true on this until the end: "Ain't no cookie like my grandmother's cookie."

We've rounded up a collection of 20 classic Memaw-approved cookie recipes that'll give you a taste of nostalgia—and a hankering for a warm cookie. These are Grandma's specialty, after all, and they're worth keeping around for decades to come.