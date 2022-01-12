Girl Scout Cookie Season Arrives with Irresistible New Flavor
The most wonderful time of the year has come and gone, which means it's time for the next most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout Cookie season! Today kicks off the first day of the annual cookie season, which runs from mid-January through April.
Over the next few months, you'll have plenty of time to order—then maybe put in a second order—from your favorite local Girl Scout. But before you start ticking those little boxes to secure your yearly stash of freezer Thin Mints or late-night Do-si-dos, it's time to meet the new cookie variety vying for a spot in your order lineup and in your heart.
Introducing Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired chocolate cookie topped with caramel-flavored crème and a pinch of sea salt. The delightful new treat is meant to take cookie lovers on a delicious flavor adventure, similar to the adventures Girl Scouts across the country take all year long.
Eleven other cookies, including both tried-and-true classics and newer favorites, join the Adventureful cookie to create an irresistible lineup of 12 unique flavors. Longtime favorites Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, and Do-si-dos are all back for another year. For citrus lovers, choose from two lemon varieties: Lemonades (shortbread cookies with tangy lemon-flavored icing) and Lemon-Ups (crispy lemon cookies). Gluten-free varieties, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Toffee-tastic, are available again this year. And rounding out the group are the Girl Scout S'mores graham sandwiches and the return of last year's Toast-Yay! French toast-flavored cookie.
Is your mouth watering yet? If you're ready to commit to a few boxes, there are several ways to order this year. Of course, the best option is to support a local Girl Scout with your order. But if you don't know any personally, beginning February 18 you can use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find cookie booths near you or connect with a local troop and have cookies shipped to your door. The finder is available online and as an iOS and Android app.
New this year, cookie connoisseurs can experience on-demand cookie delivery through Girls Scouts' new partnership with DoorDash. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit going, Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders and manage inventory alongside DoorDash's team. Select markets are offering the cookies this month with more to follow in February.
We can't wait to try the new flavor, and maybe even pick up a couple extra boxes so we can try out these recipes. Girl Scout cookies have certainly come a long way since organization founder Juliette Gordon Low started the first sale with just one variety! And we're definitely thankful for that!