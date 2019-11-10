Make This Easy Christmas Kolache Cookie Recipe
Walking into a kitchen in mid- to late December, might reveal the floors, and countertops covered in flour and melted chocolate with dozens of cookies cooling on the island. This is Christmas cookie season, and staples like Italian rum balls and sugar cookies, might be accompanied by the traditional spritz, pecan snowballs and shortbread. Cookie experimentation could result in anything from intricate cookie sandwiches to stained glass cookies made out of crushed candy. With all of those options, you might find your favorite in the humble kolache cookie.
Kolache Cookie Origins
The origin of the kolache is Czechoslovakian, and can refer to a number of butter based pastries that include cream cheese. The kolache cookie is no exception, and the simplicity of this treat lies in its five ingredients: butter, cream cheese, flour, jam, and powdered sugar. The cookies are made by folding two corners of a square over the jam filling.
No matter the European background, the fun of Christmas cookie season is to bring these little treats into your own baking tradition. You may just start a ritual that is celebrated years from now with members of your family vying for the best of the baked batch, and arguing who gets the most kolaches in their coveted Christmas tin.
Explore a Variety of Filling
The sweet filling for these little gems is worth exploring. The recipe calls for jam, but just remember that there are so many varieties of jam to be had. You don't need a batch of just strawberry jam kolaches. Let's stretch our collective holiday palates over apricot, blackberry, cherry, or boysenberry jam. Another option you can always use store-bought fruit pie filling. And perhaps one thin slice of fruity could be nestled in there to top of the deliciousness.
Tips for Kolache Success
It's super important to prepare your work surface with a mixture of flour and powdered sugar. Don't be stingy; this dough is sticky! Once you start dousing everything with the flour-and-sugar mixture, it's a game changer. (And the extra sugar makes the dough that much better!) Also, since it has to be spread out so thin, it's a lot easier to work in batches. The main star of the kolache is the filling, so a thin cookie is what tastes best. Don't worry, picture-perfect presentation isn't important when they taste this good. Take our word for it.
Ingredients
Directions
- In a mixing bowl with an electric mixer, combine the butter and cream cheese; beat until fluffy.
- Add the flour to the mixture and blend well.
- Shape the dough into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Heat the oven to 375 F. Lightly grease a baking sheet or line with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness; cut with a 2- to 2 1/2-inch square cutter. Place the squares of dough about 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.
- Spoon 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon jam onto the center of each cookie.
- Rotate each square of dough so it is a diamond shape; fold 2 opposite corners together, meeting in the middle, slightly overlapping the edges. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.
- Remove the pan to wire racks to cool. Lightly sift confectioners' sugar over the cooled cookies.