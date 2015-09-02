41 Fall Cookie and Bar Recipes Every Baker Needs To Try

As soon as the temperature dips even the slightest bit below 70, you better believe we're ready for fall baking. While pies and cakes will always be seasonal staples, there's nothing like a warm cookie to welcome fall. Whether you're baking a batch for a football party or your church's Thanksgiving potluck, cookies full of pumpkin, apple, caramel, peanut butter, or pecan flavor are sure to win over your crowd. Add some cinnamon and brown sugar to the mix, and you've got an autumn hand-held dessert that your family friends won't be able to get enough of. From recipes that play on your favorite flavor combinations, like our Caramel-Apple Cookies or our Cranberry-Almond Cookies, to sweets that fuse two classic treats together, like our Apple Pie Cookies or our Pecan Pie Cookies, our best fall cookie recipes have everything you're looking for this autumn season. The hardest part just might be picking which recipe to make... or keeping your cookie jar full once the family tries a cookie or two.