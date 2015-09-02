41 Fall Cookie and Bar Recipes Every Baker Needs To Try

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 05, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

As soon as the temperature dips even the slightest bit below 70, you better believe we're ready for fall baking. While pies and cakes will always be seasonal staples, there's nothing like a warm cookie to welcome fall. Whether you're baking a batch for a football party or your church's Thanksgiving potluck, cookies full of pumpkin, apple, caramel, peanut butter, or pecan flavor are sure to win over your crowd. Add some cinnamon and brown sugar to the mix, and you've got an autumn hand-held dessert that your family friends won't be able to get enough of. From recipes that play on your favorite flavor combinations, like our Caramel-Apple Cookies or our Cranberry-Almond Cookies, to sweets that fuse two classic treats together, like our Apple Pie Cookies or our Pecan Pie Cookies, our best fall cookie recipes have everything you're looking for this autumn season. The hardest part just might be picking which recipe to make... or keeping your cookie jar full once the family tries a cookie or two.

1 of 41

Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Add an extra crunch to this slice-and-bake shortbread by coating both dough logs with turbinado sugar before slicing them into rounds. The result is a cookie that's the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

2 of 41

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

The secret to these crowd-favorite cookies is in the butter. It all comes down to the first (very important) step of browning the butter before you start baking.

3 of 41

Apple Pie Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Pie Cookies

Your typical apple pie gets a makeover in this bite-sized cookie. These pillowy, personal-sized treats are like miniature hand pies, and the pocket of apple pie filling is sure to make you think of your favorite Thanksgiving slice. 

4 of 41

Caramel-Apple Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Caramel-Apple Cookies

The flavor of your favorite state fair treat in cookie form, this dessert makes the most of apple and caramel. Bake these cookies and dig in the same day for the best bites of soft caramel and fresh apple.

5 of 41

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

A delectable, flourless treat, this rich dessert is essentially a cookie brownie filled with toasted chopped pecans and gooey pockets of melted chocolate. Whipped egg whites are the trick to fudge cookies that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

6 of 41

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Pumpkin spice and actual pumpkin collide in these deliciously seasonal cookies. Nothing screams fall more than scrumptious Pumpkin Spice Cookies that pair well with a cup of hot chocolate... or a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop. 

7 of 41

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Good to look at, but even better to eat, these bars are surprisingly easy to make. Store-bought wafer cookies and instant espresso make this elegant dessert recipe simple as pie.

8 of 41

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

This blast from the past is just as delicious and simple to make as you remember. A no-fuss treat, the recipe comes from our February 1986 issue, but we brought it back to delight your taste buds all fall and winter long.

9 of 41

Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cake-thick cookies are a cross between a pumpkin muffin and a chocolate chip cookie, making them the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers in the fall. What more could you ask for in an autumn treat?

10 of 41

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Crisp on the outside and exceptionally gooey on the inside, it may be impossible to only eat one of these crinkle cookies. If you can't decide whether to bake brownies or cookies, this is a fudgy compromise that will satisfy both sweet cravings.

11 of 41

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Kitchen Sink Cookies

Sweet meets salty in this family-favorite recipe. It incorporates chopped almonds, chocolate chunks, and crushed corn chips that have just the right amount of business and come together in a pinch o na busy day.

12 of 41

Pecan Pie Cookies

Credit: Marisa Spyker

Recipe: Pecan Pie Cookies

Not all occasions call for a full-on pie. With a shortbread crust and a pecan pie filling, these bite-sized pecan pie treats pack in all the best elements of your favorite fall pie. 

13 of 41

Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies

These presidential family-approved cookies are stuffed with chewy, gooey ingredients. Chocolate chip cookies stuffed with oats, coconut, and pecans are so good, they'll have you hollering "yeehaw!"

14 of 41

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

You can't go through the fall season without making these cinnamon pecan bars. Ground cinnamon and ginger spice up traditional pecan pie filling in delicious effect.

15 of 41

Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Butterscotch chips perfectly compliment these oatmeal cookies. In a pinch or on a whim, substitute butterscotch for chocolate chips, dried cranberries, or raisins. This dependable recipe won't fault in tasty, seasonal flare no matter how you choose your adventure.

16 of 41

Cranberry-Almond Cookies

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Mary Lyn Hill

Recipe: Cranberry-Almond Cookies

This quick and easy dessert is a fruit-lover's treat of choice. You'll have decadent cookies with dried cranberries and toasted almond slices in just 20 minutes.

17 of 41

Lemon-Almond Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Bars

These bars are easy peasy lemon squeezy and mighty tasty too. Lemon and almond are a killer flavor combination for comforting hand-held treats.

18 of 41

Seven-Layer Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Seven-Layer Cookies

This impressive, flavor-packed treat couldn't be easier—or more delicious. This is the first ever bar cookie recipe that we ever published and it has withstood the test of time for a reason.

19 of 41

Crispy Praline Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crispy Praline Cookies

Get the flavor of your favorite New Orleans candy in a quick and easy cookie recipe with a short ingredient list. When preparing, set your butter out ahead of time and allow it to sit at room temperature for several hours—you'll notice the difference.

20 of 41

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

This 4-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe is a must-have for novice cookie enthusiasts and seasoned bakers alike. These treats are easy as can be and come together in just over half an hour with sweet, nutty flavor.

21 of 41

Molasses Crinkles

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Molasses Crinkles

Classic autumn flavors are perfectly balanced in this cookie with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves galore. They're straightforward and simple, yet oh-so good with wholesome, warming spices.

22 of 41

Dark Chocolate-Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Ginger-Molasses Cookies

As you were reading the name of this recipe, you probably thought it couldn't get any better... and then is just kept getting better. Dark chocolate and ginger, plus molasses are an all-star trio that add up to rich, deep seasonal flavor that fall baking enthusiasts and chocolate-connoisseurs alike will love.

23 of 41

Soft Pumpkin Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Soft Pumpkin Cookies

The tiny, iced cookies will melt in your mouth. They're soft as cake, warmly spiced, and absolutely bursting with pumpkin flavor complemented by bourbon glaze with just a hint of maple.

24 of 41

Spider Web Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Spider Web Cookies

These treats are the ideal combination of classy and on-theme. Halloween cookies as tasty and appealing as these ones will fly off the platter.

25 of 41

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

We can't get enough of chocolate and peanut butter together. Along with that unbeatable flavor duo, these no-bake bars pack a punch with chewy texture and an extra layer of melted chocolate with sprinkled peanuts.

26 of 41

Halloween Spider Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Halloween Spider Cookies

Spider cookies are a simple, classic Halloween-time spooky treat. Bring your kids into the kitchen for decoration and make memories over slightly salty, creepy crawly cookies.

27 of 41

Soft Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Soft Ginger-Molasses Cookies

No offense, but classic molasses-ginger cookies don't stand a chance against our upgraded version. Recipients at the cookie swap will beg for your recipe for gooey treats with two types of ginger.

28 of 41

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

No need to worry about burning these delightful cookie bars with too much time in heat—they don't need to even touch the oven. These gooey, nutty bars are great for beginners and master bakers alike and are sure to become a go-to recipe.

29 of 41

Carrot Cake Cookies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies

These over-the-top cookies shove all the big flavors of carrot cake into hand-held sweet treats. Shredded carrots and toasted walnuts are flavored with cinnamon and vanilla to make a cookie dough that's perfectly thick and decadent. 

30 of 41

Bourbon-Caramel Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Bourbon-Caramel Cookies

One of our favorite fall pairings is sweet brown sugar and flakey sea salt. Along with the other classic combination of bourbon and caramel, these cookies are a well-balanced grouping of power duo flavors.

31 of 41

No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Ready in just 25 minutes without any heat, these cookies are great to whip up in a pinch. Chocolate, peanut butter, and oatmeal flavors are so tasty though, they just might become your dessert of choice even when you have all the time in the world. 

32 of 41

Toffee Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Toffee Cookies

The secret to a deliciously addictive chocolate chip cookie? Toffee. This recipe for delightfully salty-sweet cookies calls for nutty flavors from toffee bits, dark brown sugar, and butterscotch pudding mix.

33 of 41

Hello Dolly Bars

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hello Dolly Bars

In this recipe, classic Hello Dolly Bars get a chocolate twist that makes them all the more delicious. The salty-sweet combination will make these desserts a hit no matter the occasion. 

34 of 41

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

Texas Sheet Cake is one of our favorite desserts of all time. Now, we've outdone ourselves with a cookie version. This cookie recipe takes all of our favorite notes from the classic cake, even using cake mix in the cookie dough, but has a few additional surprises to one-up its inspiration.

35 of 41

Magic Cookie Bars

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Magic Cookie Bars

With one bite, you'll taste why we think these cookie bars are so magical. Our Test Kitchen calls them "chocolate-coconut heaven" for a reason and a sprinkle of sea salt on top of gooey, warm cookie bars is like fairy dust to seal the deal.

36 of 41

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

We've spent years tirelessly curating the perfect Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe. These cookies make the most out of that classic flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter to make stunning treats that are delightful in their simplicity.

37 of 41

No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Photo: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Stylist: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies

If you're anything like us, seeing "No-Bake" in a recipe means automatically dog-earing the page for safe keeping. Using only straightforward ingredients including sugar, butter, chocolate, and oats, we dare say that these cookies can give pecan pralines a run for their money.  

38 of 41

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Chocolate and peanut butter are a classic dessert combination that we'll never quit. These fudgy treats are fail-proof at potlucks, parties, and bake sales.

39 of 41

Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Credit: Katie Strasberg Rousso

Recipe: Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Personalize these cookies to suit your dessert craving or rejoice in their old-fashioned charm as is. Try substituting  mint chocolate chips over this recipe's semi-sweet if you please, but no matter which math you take, don't cheat yourself of a hefty dollop of chocolate icing on each soft cookie.

40 of 41

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Sugar cookie fans won't be able to get enough of these warm cinnamon-sugar cookies. They stand apart from the pack thanks to browned butter that contributes deep, nutty flavor. 

41 of 41

Almond Thumbprints with Fig Jam

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Almond Thumbprints with Fig Jam

While gooey, fudgy cookies have their charm, there's something about a crumbly cookie as the weather gets cooler. Cookies made from almond flour with a dollop of sweet, seasonal fig jam in the center is just the sweet treat you need.

