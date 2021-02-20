16 White Chocolate Desserts We're Daydreaming About

White chocolate is often the dark horse of the chocolate world. It can be overshadowed by milk and dark chocolate, when it really deserves an equal spot at the table. The sugar, milk, and cocoa butter combination offers just the right sweet and creamy flavor without the dark cocoa found in regular chocolates.

White chocolate recipes add a touch of elegance to any dessert table with their pretty presentation, and the rich flavor brought to life in this slightly sweeter confection is perfect for holidays and special occasions. Try our White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies to get into the Christmas spirit, or our Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark to show your love on Valentine's Day.

Whether you're looking for white chocolate desserts to wow a crowd, or just a refreshing approach to a classic weeknight dessert, these recipes will be your guide to the best sweet treats.