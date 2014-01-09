Party-Ready Truffle Recipes for Any Occasion
The dessert world is as vast as it is tempting. From towering, show-stopping layer cakes to the not-so-humble pie, there's something to satisfy every sweet tooth. Often buried in the myriad of brownies, cookies, and bars, is the truffle. The oft-forgotten dessert doesn't always get the spotlight it deserves. While it appears difficult to execute, that couldn't be farther from the truth. In fact, truffles are one of the easiest desserts you could whip up for the next potluck, picnic, holiday cookie swap, and even a dinner party. Whether you're in a pinch or want a dessert that can impress with low effort, we think these truffle recipes fit the bill. Say "I love you" with Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles or celebrate summer season with Fourth-of-July-themed No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles. With a truffle for every occasion, you can find a crowd-pleaser for any time of year. Sweet, crunchy, savory, or spiked, here are some of our most popular truffle recipes.
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
Rich, chocolatey, and sporting a vibrant red hue, our Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles are a romantic treat that knows exactly how to say, "I love you."
Coconut-Pecan Truffles
Recipe: Coconut-Pecan Truffles
Nut-lovers, don your aprons. Truffles are a sure way to impress the company with minimal effort, and these marry coconut, pecans, and chocolate into one delicious, bite-sized dessert.
Peppermint Truffles
Recipe: Peppermint Truffles
Tucking these minty truffles into cookie tins during the holiday season guarantees squeals of delight from the recipients.
No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles
Recipe: No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles
These cute truffles are proof that this dessert isn't limited to Valentine's Day and Christmas. Their red, white, and blue presence will charm everyone at the Fourth of July cookout.
Strawberry Truffles
Recipe: Strawberry Truffles
If you love chocolate-covered strawberries, take these Strawberry Truffles for a spin. Fresh strawberries, lemon zest, and white chocolate make for a rich, sweet, and fruity dessert.
Bourbon Chocolate Truffles
Recipe: Bourbon Chocolate Truffles
Dinner party? Pot luck? No matter the occasion, no dessert spread is complete without these quintessentially Southern Bourbon Chocolate Truffles. The recipe yields a whopping three dozen—enough for a crowd or quick "quality check" before you head out the door.