5 Hot Chocolate "Charcuterie" Boards You're Going To Want To Copy Immediately
Forget eggnog and milk punch—this holiday season is turning all eyes back to classic hot chocolate and embracing with new trends, from hot chocolate bombs to the buzzy hot cocoa "charcuterie" boards folks are fashioning up to enjoy at home. It's all about turning your quintessential cheese and salami board into a winter treat extravaganza, featuring all of the add-ons, toppings, and hot chocolate accouterments one could dream of.
People are going all-out with these hot chocolate-inspired boards this holiday season, and you'd be silly to not get in on the festive trend. Start with our favorite homemade hot chocolate mix or slow-cooker hot cocoa recipe and then use these five popular hot chocolate "charcuterie" boards from Instagram as the ultimate inspiration.
Pretty In Peppermint
Peppermint and chocolate go together like Dasher and Dancer—just ask Chick-fil-A and the raved-about Peppermint Chip Milkshake. For this one, snag everything peppermint-inspired, from baby mints and peppermint chips perfect for popping into a mug of hot cocoa to peppermint-crusted chocolate stirrers.
Toppings Galore
We'll take one of each, please. Everyone has a different marshmallow preference, and this board covers all the options. Grab an assortment of flavors and sizes to serve alongside a pot or kettle of warm homemade hot chocolate.
Caramel Kisses
Caramel and chocolate also happen to go together like Comet and Cupid. Warm up jarred caramel sauce along with soft caramel chews on the side. They make the tastiest addition stirred into a hot mug of hot cocoa. Biscotti and sugar cookies are perfect for dipping into your finished masterpiece. (This Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie board is on major sale right now.)
Over-the-Top Arrangement
When you're looking to pull out all that and some snowballs, this board is the most festive inspo. Load up your biggest charcuterie board with chocolate spoons, marshmallows, and assorted toppings. Pirouettes and wafers are great for stirring and dipping. (Include these adorable snowman marshmallows for extra pizzazz.)
Boozy Twist
And then, we have the one that everyone will love the most. Keep toppings simple with peppermint poles, marshmallows, and hot chocolate sticks from Trader Joe's—because the real stars here are the Bailey's and assorted liqueurs and syrups folks get to choose from as add-ons. (Try peppermint, cinnamon, or caramel.)
There's no reason to be low on Christmas cheer this year. Make a hot chocolate board, turn on a Hallmark movie, and get to celebrating.