11 Indulgent Dark Chocolate Recipes That'll Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth
There's no denying that a rich bite of chocolate can make any day better. Depending on your mood, you might choose white, milk, semi-sweet, or dark—is there any craving chocolate can't cure? But while milk might reign supreme in our beloved candy bars, here is a collection of our favorite dark chocolate recipes that celebrate its intensity and sophistication. There are seasonal treats like our Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake and No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies, as well as treats that'll be a hit any time of the year. Make a batch of Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies or the glamorous Dark Chocolate Sablés—a rendition of the famous French butter cookies. Whether you'll looking for an easy dessert to bake just because or are preparing for a house filled with guests, you can depend on these delectable dark chocolate desserts for a little taste of heaven.
Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake
Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake
Tender, brownie-like cake gets studded with chopped almonds and pear slices. Use Bosc pears, which are firm enough for baking. It's an underrated—but darn delicious—fall dessert.
Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses
Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses
You can't go wrong combining bittersweet chocolate with orange zest. The classic combination is sure to wow with these candies and their swoops of meringue coated in buttery pistachios. Use our Meringue Recipe and learn how to perfect the airy confection.
No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
Store-bought chocolate wafers are coated in bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candies for what might be one of the easiest desserts ever. Add coconut oil into your dark chocolate to boost the shine and make for easier dipping. Top with crushed peppermints, candy canes, star mints, sprinkles, or any other holiday garnish that suits your fancy.
Pan-Banging Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Pan-Banging Chocolate Chip Cookies
These banging good cookies are the size of the small plate after they get a good bang halfway through baking. The thin cookies are crispy on the outside with a gooey mix of semisweet and bittersweet chocolate inside. Dust with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt after cooking.
Dark Chocolate-Ginger-Molasses Cookies
Recipe: Dark Chocolate-Ginger-Molasses Cookies
Dark chocolate melds with spicy ginger and smokey molasses for a cookie no one's forgetting about any time soon. A little brown sugar and cinnamon adds to the richness. Since this recipe combines all your favorite holiday flavors, it's a great choice for gifts and cookie swaps.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
For the extreme fans, these deeply chocolate brownies redefine decadence. Bourbon and espresso deepen the flavor for grownups, but can be skipped for a kid-friendly version. Make sure you have a glass of milk or cup of coffee on hand before you sink your teeth into these.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Sablés
The traditional French butter cookie gets the chocolate treatment—and only the most intense, seductive chocolate will do. Dip one half of each cookie into melted chocolate after baking. Add a sprinkle of sea salt or chopped pecans to accentuate the earthy flavor.
Chocolate Torte
Recipe: Chocolate Torte
Rather than muting the intense flavor of chocolate with cakey ingredients, our Chocolate Torte uses no flour and a small amount of sugar, allowing decadent chocolate to take center stage. Whipped eggs provide structure to the torte and expand dramatically in the oven, then collapse into the soft, airy treat. Give it a dusting of cocoa powder and serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Chocolate Pudding Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Pudding Pie
This recipe takes those homemade chocolate puddings of your childhood up to new heights. In this sumptious pudding pie, chopped dark chocolate is stirred into a thick custard and poured into a graham cracker crust. Our secret ingredient, a pinch of instant coffee, enriches the chocolate flavor just the right amount.
Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe
Recipe: Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe
Every crumb of this delicious pecan pie is going to disappear from your plate. After all, this one takes chocolate to the very top. You could even call it a triple-chocolate pecan pie, between the dark chocolate pie crust, gooey chocolate-pecan filling, and pretty drizzle of melted chocolate over top.