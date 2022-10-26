Food and Recipes Desserts Chocolate 16 Irresistible Chocolate-Peanut Butter Desserts By Cameron Beall Cameron Beall Cameron Beall is a writer, marketer, photographer, and creative with over a year of experience with Southern Living in the realm of homes and home building. She was infatuated by home design from a young age, credit to her mother and grandmother. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez We can debate crunchy versus creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate over milk chocolate all day long, but there's one thing we can't dispute—chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. Much like peanut butter and jelly, when paired together, chocolate and peanut butter are an age-old combination that just can't be beat. Though each ingredient is delicious on its own, when you you put the two together, you create a truly irresistible delicacy. The balance of nutty and sweet is one you'll never get tired of. From classic chocolate desserts to original peanut butter treats, we've created some of our best-ever sweets by marrying the two. Whether it's our traditional Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies or No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie, these recipes are packed full of rich flavors. Some even call for your go-to boxed mix. Plus, if you're looking for a boozy-treat, we have a peanut butter-chocolate inspired dessert cocktail too. We rounded up our favorite chocolate-peanut butter treats that you'll want on standby when the craving hits. All you have to do is get to baking. 01 of 16 Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars These triple-layer bars start with your favorite boxed brownie mix. (Ghirardelli is always a winner.) 02 of 16 Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones Recipe: Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars We brought out all the stops with these bars. Not only do they taste delicious, but they also look impressive thanks to a white chocolate swirl and peanut crunch topping. 03 of 16 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies You can't beat a soft peanut butter cookie, but we took it to the next level by adding semi-sweet chocolate chips. This recipe is easy enough for even the novice baker. 04 of 16 Peanut Butter Pie Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie In our opinion, a peanut butter pie isn't complete without a chocolate cookie crust, and this one is no exception. Be warned: It won't last long on the kitchen counter. 05 of 16 Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes These aren't just any old chocolate cupcakes. With a pile of peanut butter buttercream on top, these treats are made for any occasion, from Sunday suppers to birthday parties. 06 of 16 Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars Hector Manuel Sanchez Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars No time for the oven? No problem. While typically a microwaveable dessert sounds less-than-appealing, these blondie-inspired bars might just surprise you. 07 of 16 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie Move over Key Lime Pie! There's a new summertime favorite in town. This pie showcases a velvety chocolate custard and Nutter Butter crust. 08 of 16 Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones Recipe: Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache Lean on your go-to devil's food cake mix for this photo-worthy layer cake. With the peanut butter frosting and chocolate ganache, no one will even know Betty Crocker was involved. 09 of 16 Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Searching for a salty-sweet dessert cocktail? Look no further. 10 of 16 No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Skip the step of "making cookies" just to eat the dough with these no-bake cookies. Bonus: They're ready in 25 minutes. 11 of 16 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Southern Living Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake The cookie crumbles on top take this cake up a notch. Use crushed up Oreos or opt for Nutter Butter cookies to add more peanut butter flavor to the mix. 12 of 16 Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies Caitlin Bensel Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies These thumb print cookies are coming to you all the way from our February 1986 issue, so you can rest assured they've stood the test of time. 13 of 16 No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie Peanut Butter Pie just got a little competition. We're not sure if it's the crushed-peanut-and-chocolate-rice-cereal crust, peanut-butter-infused ice cream, or the fresh whipped cream with fudge drizzle, but you'll definitely be coming back for seconds. 14 of 16 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs Think Reese's cup...but so much better. 15 of 16 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake Photo: J. Savage Gibson Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake This versatile cake is party-approved. Make it as a layer cake or mini parfaits. Either way, it's the peanut butter mousse that makes it irresistible. 16 of 16 Reese's Cake Alison Miksch Recipe: Reese's Cake Add this recipe to your Bundt cake lineup. Though it has two glazes, we promise it's a cinch to pull together.