16 Irresistible Chocolate-Peanut Butter Desserts

Cameron Beall
Cameron Beall is a writer, marketer, photographer, and creative with over a year of experience with Southern Living in the realm of homes and home building. She was infatuated by home design from a young age, credit to her mother and grandmother. 
Published on October 26, 2022
Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez

We can debate crunchy versus creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate over milk chocolate all day long, but there's one thing we can't dispute—chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. Much like peanut butter and jelly, when paired together, chocolate and peanut butter are an age-old combination that just can't be beat. Though each ingredient is delicious on its own, when you you put the two together, you create a truly irresistible delicacy. The balance of nutty and sweet is one you'll never get tired of. From classic chocolate desserts to original peanut butter treats, we've created some of our best-ever sweets by marrying the two. Whether it's our traditional Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies or No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie, these recipes are packed full of rich flavors. Some even call for your go-to boxed mix. Plus, if you're looking for a boozy-treat, we have a peanut butter-chocolate inspired dessert cocktail too. We rounded up our favorite chocolate-peanut butter treats that you'll want on standby when the craving hits. All you have to do is get to baking.

01 of 16

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These triple-layer bars start with your favorite boxed brownie mix. (Ghirardelli is always a winner.)

02 of 16

Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars

Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars

We brought out all the stops with these bars. Not only do they taste delicious, but they also look impressive thanks to a white chocolate swirl and peanut crunch topping.

03 of 16

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

You can't beat a soft peanut butter cookie, but we took it to the next level by adding semi-sweet chocolate chips. This recipe is easy enough for even the novice baker.

04 of 16

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie

In our opinion, a peanut butter pie isn't complete without a chocolate cookie crust, and this one is no exception. Be warned: It won't last long on the kitchen counter.

05 of 16

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

These aren't just any old chocolate cupcakes. With a pile of peanut butter buttercream on top, these treats are made for any occasion, from Sunday suppers to birthday parties.

06 of 16

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

No time for the oven? No problem. While typically a microwaveable dessert sounds less-than-appealing, these blondie-inspired bars might just surprise you.

07 of 16

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie

Move over Key Lime Pie! There's a new summertime favorite in town. This pie showcases a velvety chocolate custard and Nutter Butter crust.

08 of 16

Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache

Devil’s Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache
Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache

Lean on your go-to devil's food cake mix for this photo-worthy layer cake. With the peanut butter frosting and chocolate ganache, no one will even know Betty Crocker was involved.

09 of 16

Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail

Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Recipe
Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail

Searching for a salty-sweet dessert cocktail? Look no further.

10 of 16

No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Skip the step of "making cookies" just to eat the dough with these no-bake cookies. Bonus: They're ready in 25 minutes.

11 of 16

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

The cookie crumbles on top take this cake up a notch. Use crushed up Oreos or opt for Nutter Butter cookies to add more peanut butter flavor to the mix.

12 of 16

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

These thumb print cookies are coming to you all the way from our February 1986 issue, so you can rest assured they've stood the test of time.

13 of 16

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Peanut Butter Pie just got a little competition. We're not sure if it's the crushed-peanut-and-chocolate-rice-cereal crust, peanut-butter-infused ice cream, or the fresh whipped cream with fudge drizzle, but you'll definitely be coming back for seconds.

14 of 16

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs
Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Eggs

Think Reese's cup...but so much better.

15 of 16

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Photo: J. Savage Gibson

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

This versatile cake is party-approved. Make it as a layer cake or mini parfaits. Either way, it's the peanut butter mousse that makes it irresistible.

16 of 16

Reese's Cake

Reese's Cake
Alison Miksch

Recipe: Reese's Cake

Add this recipe to your Bundt cake lineup. Though it has two glazes, we promise it's a cinch to pull together.

