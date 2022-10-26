16 Irresistible Chocolate-Peanut Butter Desserts

We can debate crunchy versus creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate over milk chocolate all day long, but there's one thing we can't dispute—chocolate and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. Much like peanut butter and jelly, when paired together, chocolate and peanut butter are an age-old combination that just can't be beat. Though each ingredient is delicious on its own, when you you put the two together, you create a truly irresistible delicacy. The balance of nutty and sweet is one you'll never get tired of. From classic chocolate desserts to original peanut butter treats, we've created some of our best-ever sweets by marrying the two. Whether it's our traditional Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies or No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie, these recipes are packed full of rich flavors. Some even call for your go-to boxed mix. Plus, if you're looking for a boozy-treat, we have a peanut butter-chocolate inspired dessert cocktail too. We rounded up our favorite chocolate-peanut butter treats that you'll want on standby when the craving hits. All you have to do is get to baking.