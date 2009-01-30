Our 87 All-Time Favorite Decadent Chocolate Desserts

We Southerners are known for a few things: syrupy drawls, impeccable hospitality, and, of course, our skill for cooking comfort food—arguably our most charming attribute. And there is no food quite as comfort-packed as chocolate. Whether you—or your loved ones—prefer chocolate in form of fudge-drizzled ice cream, gooey bars and brownies, fluffy frosted cupcakes, or creamy custard, you're sure to find something in this mix that will satisfy even the most seasoned sweet tooth. Next time your social calendar requires that you to whip out a to-die-for chocolate dessert recipe, remember that we've got the formula to every rich chocolatey concoction you need right here. From Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake to Chocolate Silk Pie, these desserts are creamy, rich, decadent, and can be enjoyed year-round. We've got all the classics plus a few creative spins (have you ever added vegetables to your chocolate cake? Now's your chance to try). After all, there is never such a thing as too much chocolate.