Our 87 All-Time Favorite Decadent Chocolate Desserts
We Southerners are known for a few things: syrupy drawls, impeccable hospitality, and, of course, our skill for cooking comfort food—arguably our most charming attribute. And there is no food quite as comfort-packed as chocolate. Whether you—or your loved ones—prefer chocolate in form of fudge-drizzled ice cream, gooey bars and brownies, fluffy frosted cupcakes, or creamy custard, you're sure to find something in this mix that will satisfy even the most seasoned sweet tooth. Next time your social calendar requires that you to whip out a to-die-for chocolate dessert recipe, remember that we've got the formula to every rich chocolatey concoction you need right here. From Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake to Chocolate Silk Pie, these desserts are creamy, rich, decadent, and can be enjoyed year-round. We've got all the classics plus a few creative spins (have you ever added vegetables to your chocolate cake? Now's your chance to try). After all, there is never such a thing as too much chocolate.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
Coated in marshmallows and fudge, there's nothing not to love about this Mississippi Mud Cake.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Chocolate, pecans, and bourbon, all baked into an indulgent pie? You can sign us up.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Finished with flaky sea salt, these are not your average bake sale brownies.
Devil's Food Cake
Recipe: Devil's Food Cake
Angel food cake just got a chocolate upgrade. It's devilishly good.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
We prefer to leave the sides of this cake unfrosted to show off the striking layers.
Fudge Cake
Recipe: Fudge Cake
This classic cake is one of our most-baked desserts of all time. Yes, it's that good.
Sweet Potato Brownies
Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies
A mashed sweet potato is hiding in these fudgy brownies.
Death by Chocolate
Recipe: Death by Chocolate
Dark chocolate cake meets milky chocolate pudding and fresh whipped cream in this tri-toned, scoopable dessert.
Cream Cheese Brownies
Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies
Dark chocolate brownies get a rich cream cheese swirl to make an all-star flavor combination.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake
Featuring chocolate cake, mousse, and ganache, this rich cake is a chocolate-lover's dream.
Reese's Cake
Recipe: Reese's Cake
Replicate the taste of everyone's favorite chocolate, nutty peanut butter cup candies in an equally induldent cake.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
Garnish your decadent chocolate bundt with edible flowers to bring fresh spring color to the dish.
Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
Make this simple Chocolate Trifle the day before the party and get ready to field lots of compliments.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Pure Southern perfection! Layers of moist German chocolate cake and sweet-and-nutty Coconut-Pecan Frosting will make this dessert an instant favorite.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Just more proof that your slow cooker really can do it all, including cook a cheesecake.
Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
The soda's subtle cherry flavor pairs wonderfully with the cake's combination of pecans and chocolate.
Chocolate Torte
Recipe: Chocolate Torte
Richer and more dense than chocolate cake, this Chocolate Torte packs a punch of cocoa flavor.
Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
The unexpected addition of fizzy soda adds lightness to this fluffy chocolate cake.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Dusted in powdered sugar, these cookies boast a cracking texture and intense chocolate flavor.
Chocolate Silk Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie
This pie is smooth as silk and perfect for the warm months, because we all still need our chocolate fix when it's hot out.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
These aren't your average chocolate chip cookies. Brown butter takes the flavor to the next level, adding a slight savory tang to the dough.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
This stunning centerpiece-worthy cake is made of light, pillowy meringue layers.
Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Zucchini is the secret ingredient to keeping this cake extra-moist.
Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Chocolate and coffee join forces in these decadent bars to create a crave-worthy (and caffeinated) dessert.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
These make-ahead bars are the perfect worry-free party treat.
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate and peanut butter are a tried-and-true combination, and they come together beautifully in this sheet cake.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Say happy birthday with this homemade cookie cake. The kids and adults will all be in line for a slice.
Chocolate Éclair Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake
Éclairs are already irresistible, but served in cake form? This cake has simply stolen our hearts.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Looking to serve a cake that's really special? Rely on our showstopping Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake.
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
These delicate and colorful cookies will be the star of the holiday cookie exchange.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Recipe: Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Nothing says romance like Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Whip up a batch of these quick and easy treats for date night.
Chocolate Parfaits
Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits
This spoonable layered dessert is the ideal fuss-free finale to your holiday feast.
Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls
With strong flavors like bourbon, these fun homemade truffles will be the life of the party.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Lemon and chocolate: an unexpected pairing that works oh-so-well.
Texas Skillet Cake
Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake
Think Texas sheet cake, but made in a cast iron skillet. Yes, we just went there.
Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
This wow-worthy cheesecake is piled high with all the decadent toppings.
Mocha Pudding Cake
Recipe: Mocha Pudding Cake
This ooey-gooey cake combines all our favorite components of cake and pudding into one decadent dessert.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Whip up this cake with the help of your trusted slow-cooker.
German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Pie
German chocolate cake and pecan pie collide in this ultimate fusion dessert.
Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
Recipe: Over the Moon Chocolate Pie
This pie is sure to send you over the moon. The creamy chocolate filling combined with the pillowy meringue topping is the stuff of dreams.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies
Can't decide whether to bring pecan pie or brownies to the potluck? Make both.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Make this fudge up to two weeks in advance. It couldn't be easier to bring a homemade treat.
Coca-Cola Cake
Recipe: Coca-Cola Cake
Our Coca-Cola Cake is simply one of the best sheet cake recipes on earth. The magical brew of carbonated cola is the secret to the tender texture.
Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake
This festive treat has all the flavors of the winter holidays, chocolate and peppermint, in sliceable cheesecake form.
Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Let this elegant chocolate cheesecake be the centerpiece of your holiday tablescape.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
If you make tarts often, Pam suggests investing in a tart tamper. It will make quick work of fitting dough rounds into the pan. Another quick-prep tip: Stack piecrusts to cut multiple rounds in one turn.
Chocolate Pudding
Recipe: Chocolate Pudding
This chocolate pudding is everything you dream of—chocolaty rich, silky smooth, and light on calories!
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It's indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won't tell.
The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
For the crust, crumble three-fourths of 1 (9-oz.) box of chocolate wafer cookies to yield 2 cups.
Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake
If you've never known the glory of a mayonnaise cake, you're in for a treat! The staple ingredient yields an ultra-moist crumb and keeps the sugar from taking over your taste buds.
Chocolate-Buttermilk Pudding
Recipe: Chocolate-Buttermilk Pudding
This is the perfect chocolately treat. Top with a dollop of buttermilk cream and a sprig of mint for the ultimate dish.
All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies
If chocolate chip cookies are your favorite, whip up a batch of these all-time favorite cookies. They're the best of the best.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Allow plenty of time to make fillings, and immediately assemble stacks. You can chill the assembled stacks up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
The new appreciation for whiskey goes beyond drinking and finds its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts. Now bourbon and pecan pie fit togther like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
Top this rich trifle with a sprinkle of chocolate curls.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
With a rich, creamy filling and melt-in-your-mouth crust, this is quite possibly the best chocolate pie ever.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
This decadent ice-cream cake is truly a mint chocolate lover's dream! Top layers of mint chocolate chip ice cream and Devil's Food Cake Batter with a rich Chocolate Ganache and chopped crème de menthe chocolate mints. Make the whole cake ahead and freeze until ready to serve.
Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
A scoop of vanilla ice cream is an ideal mate for this warm, gooey spiced chocolate cake.