Our 87 All-Time Favorite Decadent Chocolate Desserts

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 10, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

We Southerners are known for a few things: syrupy drawls, impeccable hospitality, and, of course, our skill for cooking comfort food—arguably our most charming attribute. And there is no food quite as comfort-packed as chocolate. Whether you—or your loved ones—prefer chocolate in form of fudge-drizzled ice cream, gooey bars and brownies, fluffy frosted cupcakes, or creamy custard, you're sure to find something in this mix that will satisfy even the most seasoned sweet tooth. Next time your social calendar requires that you to whip out a to-die-for chocolate dessert recipe, remember that we've got the formula to every rich chocolatey concoction you need right here. From Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake to Chocolate Silk Pie, these desserts are creamy, rich, decadent, and can be enjoyed year-round. We've got all the classics plus a few creative spins (have you ever added vegetables to your chocolate cake? Now's your chance to try). After all, there is never such a thing as too much chocolate. 

Mississippi Mud Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake

Coated in marshmallows and fudge, there's nothing not to love about this Mississippi Mud Cake.

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Chocolate, pecans, and bourbon, all baked into an indulgent pie? You can sign us up.

3 of 82

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Finished with flaky sea salt, these are not your average bake sale brownies.

Devil's Food Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Devil's Food Cake

Angel food cake just got a chocolate upgrade. It's devilishly good.

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

We prefer to leave the sides of this cake unfrosted to show off the striking layers.

Fudge Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

This classic cake is one of our most-baked desserts of all time. Yes, it's that good.

Sweet Potato Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies

A mashed sweet potato is hiding in these fudgy brownies.

Death by Chocolate

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Death by Chocolate

Dark chocolate cake meets milky chocolate pudding and fresh whipped cream in this tri-toned, scoopable dessert.

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Dark chocolate brownies get a rich cream cheese swirl to make an all-star flavor combination.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake

Featuring chocolate cake, mousse, and ganache, this rich cake is a chocolate-lover's dream.

Reese's Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Reese's Cake

Replicate the taste of everyone's favorite chocolate, nutty peanut butter cup candies in an equally induldent cake.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

Garnish your decadent chocolate bundt with edible flowers to bring fresh spring color to the dish.

Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

Make this simple Chocolate Trifle the day before the party and get ready to field lots of compliments.

Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Pure Southern perfection! Layers of moist German chocolate cake and sweet-and-nutty Coconut-Pecan Frosting will make this dessert an instant favorite.

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Just more proof that your slow cooker really can do it all, including cook a cheesecake.

Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

The soda's subtle cherry flavor pairs wonderfully with the cake's combination of pecans and chocolate.

Chocolate Torte

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Torte

Richer and more dense than chocolate cake, this Chocolate Torte packs a punch of cocoa flavor.

Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

The unexpected addition of fizzy soda adds lightness to this fluffy chocolate cake.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Dusted in powdered sugar, these cookies boast a cracking texture and intense chocolate flavor.

Chocolate Silk Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

This pie is smooth as silk and perfect for the warm months, because we all still need our chocolate fix when it's hot out.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

These aren't your average chocolate chip cookies. Brown butter takes the flavor to the next level, adding a slight savory tang to the dough.

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

This stunning centerpiece-worthy cake is made of light, pillowy meringue layers.

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Zucchini is the secret ingredient to keeping this cake extra-moist.

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Chocolate and coffee join forces in these decadent bars to create a crave-worthy (and caffeinated) dessert.

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These make-ahead bars are the perfect worry-free party treat.

Chocolate Peanut-Butter Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate and peanut butter are a tried-and-true combination, and they come together beautifully in this sheet cake.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Say happy birthday with this homemade cookie cake. The kids and adults will all be in line for a slice.

Chocolate Éclair Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake

Éclairs are already irresistible, but served in cake form? This cake has simply stolen our hearts.

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Looking to serve a cake that's really special? Rely on our showstopping Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake.

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

These delicate and colorful cookies will be the star of the holiday cookie exchange.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Nothing says romance like Chocolate Covered Strawberries. Whip up a batch of these quick and easy treats for date night.

Chocolate Parfaits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits

This spoonable layered dessert is the ideal fuss-free finale to your holiday feast.

Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Brennan Long

Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls

With strong flavors like bourbon, these fun homemade truffles will be the life of the party.

Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Lemon and chocolate: an unexpected pairing that works oh-so-well.

Texas Skillet Cake

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake

Think Texas sheet cake, but made in a cast iron skillet. Yes, we just went there.

Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

This wow-worthy cheesecake is piled high with all the decadent toppings.

Mocha Pudding Cake

Recipe: Mocha Pudding Cake

This ooey-gooey cake combines all our favorite components of cake and pudding into one decadent dessert.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Whip up this cake with the help of your trusted slow-cooker.

German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: German Chocolate-Pecan Pie

German chocolate cake and pecan pie collide in this ultimate fusion dessert.

Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

This pie is sure to send you over the moon. The creamy chocolate filling combined with the pillowy meringue topping is the stuff of dreams.

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

Can't decide whether to bring pecan pie or brownies to the potluck? Make both.

Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge

Make this fudge up to two weeks in advance. It couldn't be easier to bring a homemade treat.

Coca-Cola Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coca-Cola Cake

Our Coca-Cola Cake is simply one of the best sheet cake recipes on earth. The magical brew of carbonated cola is the secret to the tender texture.

Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

This festive treat has all the flavors of the winter holidays, chocolate and peppermint, in sliceable cheesecake form.

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Let this elegant chocolate cheesecake be the centerpiece of your holiday tablescape.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

If you make tarts often, Pam suggests investing in a tart tamper. It will make quick work of fitting dough rounds into the pan. Another quick-prep tip: Stack piecrusts to cut multiple rounds in one turn.

Chocolate Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate Pudding

This chocolate pudding is everything you dream of—chocolaty rich, silky smooth, and light on calories!

Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It's indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won't tell.

The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

For the crust, crumble three-fourths of 1 (9-oz.) box of chocolate wafer cookies to yield 2 cups.

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

If you've never known the glory of a mayonnaise cake, you're in for a treat! The staple ingredient yields an ultra-moist crumb and keeps the sugar from taking over your taste buds.

Chocolate-Buttermilk Pudding

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chocolate-Buttermilk Pudding

This is the perfect chocolately treat. Top with a dollop of buttermilk cream and a sprig of mint for the ultimate dish.

All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

If chocolate chip cookies are your favorite, whip up a batch of these all-time favorite cookies. They're the best of the best.

Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

Allow plenty of time to make fillings, and immediately assemble stacks. You can chill the assembled stacks up to 24 hours ahead of time.

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

The new appreciation for whiskey goes beyond drinking and finds its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts. Now bourbon and pecan pie fit togther like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle

Top this rich trifle with a sprinkle of chocolate curls.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

With a rich, creamy filling and melt-in-your-mouth crust, this is quite possibly the best chocolate pie ever.

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake

This decadent ice-cream cake is truly a mint chocolate lover's dream! Top layers of mint chocolate chip ice cream and Devil's Food Cake Batter with a rich Chocolate Ganache and chopped crème de menthe chocolate mints. Make the whole cake ahead and freeze until ready to serve.

Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake

A scoop of vanilla ice cream is an ideal mate for this warm, gooey spiced chocolate cake.

