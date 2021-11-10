The Best Chocolate Bars for Baking, According to a Professional Baker

Dessert is one of the highlights of the holiday season (or any season, really)! And when it comes to dessert, there's probably no greater crowd-pleaser than chocolate. Baking with chocolate bars, however, can be a little intimidating. There are so many different kinds! The right chocolate bar for chocolate ganache isn't necessarily going to be the right chocolate bar for a brownie recipe. Choosing dark chocolate, milk chocolate, semi sweet, or white chocolate flavor will have a big impact on the finished product. To help you make sure you pick the best chocolate bar for baking, here's what to expect from different varieties along with some tips from Emilia Silva, pastry chef at the acclaimed Fredericksburg, Texas restaurant, Hill and Vine.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate isn't only delicious, but according to research, it benefits your heart. It's one of the healthier chocolate dessert options (that's what we tell ourselves, anyway). When you're shopping for dark chocolate, look for quality bars like Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bars which are made of 88 percent cocoa (although anything 70 percent or above will work nicely). Dark chocolate has a bitter quality which adds dimension to desserts and prevents your creations from being overly sweet. Dark chocolate is wonderful in desserts where you want to introduce a level of sophistication, like our Dark Chocolate Ginger-Molasses Cookies.

Bittersweet or Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Semi-sweet is the kind of chocolate you probably grew up eating in chocolate chip cookies and as the name implies, it's flavor profile falls in between dark chocolate and milk chocolate, with a cocoa content of about 60 percent. Bittersweet chocolate tends to have higher cocoa content, and you'll generally see it labeled at somewhere around 70 percent. Options like Ghiradelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Bars or bittersweet chocolate bars can be used interchangeably in recipes. Silva loves these varieties in desserts like chocolate truffles and tiramisu and recommends serving them with a good cup of coffee. She's also a big fan of using semi-sweet chocolate in banana bread.

Milk Chocolate

Milk chocolate is creamy and sweet due to having a higher content of milk solids than the previously mentioned varieties. According to the FDA, milk chocolate only needs to have a cocoa content of 10 percent; however quality chocolate bars will exceed that by a significant margin. Endangered Species Creamy Milk Chocolate Bars have a cocoa content of 48 percent, which makes for a rich flavor profile. SIlva says milk chocolate is a winner in recipes like chocolate ganache and chocolate mousse served with raspberries.

White Chocolate