A Little Birdie Told Us You Can Now Get Custom Peeps Delivered!
Peeps are getting personal!
This spring, the beloved brand is offering fans the chance to "bring their sweetest cravings to life" through My Peeps, a made-to-order dozen of personalized marshmallow chicks just in time for Easter.
The new chicks can be customized to taste, with a variety dipping options such as sprinkles, cookies, toasted coconut, chocolate and more.
"Year after year, we've seen our fans take classic Peeps chicks to the next level by adding their own dips and toppings, which sparked the idea to create a convenient new way for fans to enjoy our Marshmallow candies exactly to their liking," Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps, said in a news release. "With so many tasty and colorful combinations to choose from, Peeps fanatics can gift themselves—or a fellow Peeps lover—with the ultimate Peeps treat this Spring."
On peepsandcompany.com, marshmallow artists start by choosing a color for their Peeps (blue, pink, or yellow) before deciding whether to have each little chick dipped in dark, milk, or white chocolate. Finally, customers from a lost list of toppings that include chocolate chips, confetti sprinkles, crushed pretzels, crushed cookies, nonpareil sprinkles, or toasted coconut.
Your 12 (two six-count boxes) Peeps will be dipped, topped, boxed, and delivered for $29.95 plus shipping.
Personalized Peeps are available now, while supplies last.