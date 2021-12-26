White Frosting

This simple white buttercream frosting recipe is rich, creamy, and perfect for topping cakes or cupcakes.

By Susannah Auby, Austin, Texas
Southern Living, February 2007



Credit: CREDIT: LEE HARRELSON; STYLING: JAN GAUTRO



Yield:
Makes about 2½ cups
A big bowl of fluffy white frosting is a versatile finish for almost any cake or batch of cupcakes. This classic buttercream is tasty and pretty enough to stand on its own, yet simple enough to be the base for decorations and final flourishes, such as sprinkles, nuts, or birthday candles. All it takes is four staple ingredients and about five minutes. Yes, homemade frosting can be that quick and easy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until creamy. Gradually beat in sugar until smooth. Beat in vanilla and 2 tablespoons milk, adding additional milk, if necessary, for desired consistency.

