White Frosting
This simple white buttercream frosting recipe is rich, creamy, and perfect for topping cakes or cupcakes.
Southern Living, February 2007
Credit: CREDIT: LEE HARRELSON; STYLING: JAN GAUTRO
A big bowl of fluffy white frosting is a versatile finish for almost any cake or batch of cupcakes. This classic buttercream is tasty and pretty enough to stand on its own, yet simple enough to be the base for decorations and final flourishes, such as sprinkles, nuts, or birthday candles. All it takes is four staple ingredients and about five minutes. Yes, homemade frosting can be that quick and easy.