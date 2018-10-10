Spice Cake Recipes Every Southerner Should Make This Holiday Season
There's nothing like a homemade spice cake to get in the fall and holiday spirit. Made with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, spice cake recipes have just the right amount of zing when paired with sweet ingredients. From the classics like pumpkin spice cakes and apple spice cakes to pretty creations like Pumpkin Spice Battenberg and jam cakes, we have plenty of options to get you from fall to the new year.
Whether you want to curl up with a cozy apple slice and a cup of coffee or you need to serve a stunning layer cake for an elegant dinner party, these recipes are just divine. From the start of fall to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, this round-up is festive, comforting, and oh-so-delicious. With timeless ideas like these, your family might have a new holiday tradition in store. These recipes will comfort you through the entire fall through winter season.
Hummingbird Cake
The Hummingbird Cake is our most popular recipe of all time, and you'll see why once you try a slice.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
New Orleans-based cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson shared this beautiful recipe with us, and the best part about it is the cake layers, which can be made up to three days before your event.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Sheet cake recipes are the easiest way to feed dessert to a crowd, meaning this recipe is perfect for the holidays.
Apple Spice Cake
This no-fuss cake doesn't require any layers or frosting, but delivers plenty of fall flavor in every bite.
Apple Stack Cake
Ronni Lundy's Apple Stack Cake is a labor of love that's so worth it.
Vintage Fresh Apple Cake
This apple cake, filled with fresh Granny Smith apples and topped with a luscious Cream Cheese Frosting, was made to feed a crowd.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
This Bundt cake is a total stunner for fall parties. Be sure the icing is still warm when you spoon it over the cake for the prettiest results.
Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce
If you'd like to make preparation a little easier the day you'll be serving up slices of this cake, you can prepare the candied pecans and caramel a few days in advance.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
A less time-consuming version of our ever-popular Hummingbird Cake, this beautiful Bundt is drizzled with a cream cheese glaze.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
This boozy, four-layer cake has dressy holiday dinner party written all over it.
Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes
Choose from a streusel topping or two glazes for these mini pound cakes that make perfect hostess gifts.
Pumpkin Spice Cake
This impressive dessert, inspired by a Mexican recipe called "impossible flan," will truly stand out among all other holiday desserts.
Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
You'll find all of fall's favorite spices on the ingredient list for this over-the-top loaf cake including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cardamom.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
This checkerboard-patterned cake ups the ante on fall cake presentation.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
There isn't a recipe that feels more fall than this beautiful Bundt.
Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake
If you like your sweets with a dash of heat, this gooey pudding cake is the dessert for you.
Tennessee Jam Bundt Cake
This classic Southern cake deserves a comeback. Tangy blackberry jam and rich caramel frosting pair perfectly with warm spices in the cake.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
There's never a bad time for carrot cake. If you're really into presentation, make our Candied Carrot Curls to top this all-time favorite cake.
Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze
This comfy cake has all the flavors you love for fall.
Blackberry Jam Cake
Food Network star, chef, and cookbook author Damaris Phillips shared this timeless layer cake recipe, which was inspired by her Aunt Julie.
Acadian Syrup Cake with Roasted Pears and Caramel Sauce
This Cajun staple is filled with warm spices that are sweetened up by classic cane syrup.
Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling
Between the spice cake layers, cranberry filing, and apple cider frosting, we don't know what our favorite part of this recipe is. We're lucky we don't have to choose just one.
Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
This gorgeous holiday trifle recipe is spicy and sweet (and so easy to put together). It can be made a day in advance to help you with last-minute prep.
Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake
Everything you love about fresh apple cake and carrot cake in one dreamy recipe that's topped with fluffy Mascarpone Frosting.
Holiday Spice Cake
This festive cake recipe looks beautiful in our Cherry Spice Cake Trifle (pictured), but you can enjoy it as a layer cake, too.
Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting
This traditional recipe has been a reader favorite for decades, and it's a holiday tradition worth starting.
Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake
Go all out on holiday cheer with this festive recipe that's a true show-stopper.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
This Bundt cake recipe packs all of our favorite fall and holiday flavors into one.
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
We can't resist a white cake for Christmastime, and this dazzling recipe is filled with holiday flavor.
Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
This layer cake has so many flavor dimensions that it's guaranteed to impress even the most skeptical guest.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Guests will never know that this gorgeous cake started with a box of white cake mix.