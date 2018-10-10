Spice Cake Recipes Every Southerner Should Make This Holiday Season

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated August 03, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

There's nothing like a homemade spice cake to get in the fall and holiday spirit. Made with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, spice cake recipes have just the right amount of zing when paired with sweet ingredients. From the classics like pumpkin spice cakes and apple spice cakes to pretty creations like Pumpkin Spice Battenberg and jam cakes, we have plenty of options to get you from fall to the new year.

Whether you want to curl up with a cozy apple slice and a cup of coffee or you need to serve a stunning layer cake for an elegant dinner party, these recipes are just divine. From the start of fall to Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, this round-up is festive, comforting, and oh-so-delicious. With timeless ideas like these, your family might have a new holiday tradition in store. These recipes will comfort you through the entire fall through winter season.

1 of 31

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

The Hummingbird Cake is our most popular recipe of all time, and you'll see why once you try a slice.

2 of 31

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

New Orleans-based cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson shared this beautiful recipe with us, and the best part about it is the cake layers, which can be made up to three days before your event.

3 of 31

Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

Sheet cake recipes are the easiest way to feed dessert to a crowd, meaning this recipe is perfect for the holidays.

4 of 31

Apple Spice Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Apple Spice Cake

This no-fuss cake doesn't require any layers or frosting, but delivers plenty of fall flavor in every bite. 

5 of 31

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

Ronni Lundy's Apple Stack Cake is a labor of love that's so worth it.

6 of 31

Vintage Fresh Apple Cake

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake

This apple cake, filled with fresh Granny Smith apples and topped with a luscious Cream Cheese Frosting, was made to feed a crowd.

7 of 31

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

This Bundt cake is a total stunner for fall parties. Be sure the icing is still warm when you spoon it over the cake for the prettiest results.

8 of 31

Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce

If you'd like to make preparation a little easier the day you'll be serving up slices of this cake, you can prepare the candied pecans and caramel a few days in advance. 

9 of 31

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

A less time-consuming version of our ever-popular Hummingbird Cake, this beautiful Bundt is drizzled with a cream cheese glaze.

10 of 31

Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

This boozy, four-layer cake has dressy holiday dinner party written all over it.

11 of 31

Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Choose from a streusel topping or two glazes for these mini pound cakes that make perfect hostess gifts.

12 of 31

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cake

This impressive dessert, inspired by a Mexican recipe called "impossible flan," will truly stand out among all other holiday desserts.

13 of 31

Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

Credit: Gabriela Herman

Recipe: Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

You'll find all of fall's favorite spices on the ingredient list for this over-the-top loaf cake including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cardamom.

14 of 31

Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

This checkerboard-patterned cake ups the ante on fall cake presentation.

15 of 31

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

There isn't a recipe that feels more fall than this beautiful Bundt.

16 of 31

Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake

If you like your sweets with a dash of heat, this gooey pudding cake is the dessert for you.

17 of 31

Tennessee Jam Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Tennessee Jam Bundt

This classic Southern cake deserves a comeback. Tangy blackberry jam and rich caramel frosting pair perfectly with warm spices in the cake.

18 of 31

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

There's never a bad time for carrot cake. If you're really into presentation, make our Candied Carrot Curls to top this all-time favorite cake.

19 of 31

Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze

This comfy cake has all the flavors you love for fall.

20 of 31

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

Food Network star, chef, and cookbook author Damaris Phillips shared this timeless layer cake recipe, which was inspired by her Aunt Julie.

21 of 31

Acadian Syrup Cake with Roasted Pears and Caramel Sauce

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Acadian Syrup Cake with Roasted Pears and Caramel Sauce

This Cajun staple is filled with warm spices that are sweetened up by classic cane syrup.

22 of 31

Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling

Between the spice cake layers, cranberry filing, and apple cider frosting, we don't know what our favorite part of this recipe is. We're lucky we don't have to choose just one.

23 of 31

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

This gorgeous holiday trifle recipe is spicy and sweet (and so easy to put together). It can be made a day in advance to help you with last-minute prep.

24 of 31

Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Pecan Carrot Cake

Everything you love about fresh apple cake and carrot cake in one dreamy recipe that's topped with fluffy Mascarpone Frosting.

25 of 31

Holiday Spice Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Holiday Spice Cake

This festive cake recipe looks beautiful in our Cherry Spice Cake Trifle (pictured), but you can enjoy it as a layer cake, too.

26 of 31

Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting Recipe

This traditional recipe has been a reader favorite for decades, and it's a holiday tradition worth starting.

27 of 31

Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake

Go all out on holiday cheer with this festive recipe that's a true show-stopper.

28 of 31

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Pumpkin Bundt

This Bundt cake recipe packs all of our favorite fall and holiday flavors into one.

29 of 31

Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

We can't resist a white cake for Christmastime, and this dazzling recipe is filled with holiday flavor.

30 of 31

Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin-Praline Cake

This layer cake has so many flavor dimensions that it's guaranteed to impress even the most skeptical guest.

31 of 31

Sugar-and-Spice Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Sugar-and-Spice Cake

Guests will never know that this gorgeous cake started with a box of white cake mix.

By Mary Shannon Wells